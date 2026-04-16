ARTICLE
16 April 2026

Recent Developments In The Regulatory Laws Of The British Virgin Islands Including Beneficial Ownership, CRS2.0 And FATF Greylisting (Podcast)

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Maples Group

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The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.
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In this month's Regulatory 15/15 episode, Chris Capewell, Ayana Hull and Ellen O'Brien focus on recent developments in the regulatory laws of the British Virgin Islands including beneficial ownership, CRS2.0 and FATF greylisting.
British Virgin Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
Christopher Capewell,Ayana Hull, and Ellen O'Brien
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Episode Description

In this month's Regulatory 15/15 episode, Chris Capewell, Ayana Hull and Ellen O'Brien focus on recent developments in the regulatory laws of the British Virgin Islands including beneficial ownership, CRS2.0 and FATF greylisting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Christopher Capewell
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Ayana Hull
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Ellen O'Brien
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