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13 July 2026

When AI Becomes A Liability: Hallucinated Case Law, Sanctions, And The Privilege Waiver Risk (Video)

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Artificial intelligence tools are transforming legal practice, but they come with significant risks that attorneys and clients must understand. A recent federal court decision found that using public AI chatbots may waive attorney-client privilege, while courts continue to sanction lawyers for AI-generated errors in filings. Learn what steps legal departments should take to protect privileged communications and maintain ethical standards when using AI technology.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
William Wagner
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Artificial intelligence is reshaping how lawyers research, draft, and advise.

But AI has introduced two legal risks that users cannot ignore.

  • Courts are sanctioning attorneys for AI-generated errors in court filings.
  • And a February 2026 federal decision held that a client’s independent use of a public AI chatbot was not protected by attorney-client privilege.

This video explains both risks, outlines the decisions behind them, and identifies steps in-house counsel can take now, including AI-use policies and guidance for legal departments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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