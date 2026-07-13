When AI Becomes A Liability: Hallucinated Case Law, Sanctions, And The Privilege Waiver Risk (Video)

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Artificial intelligence is reshaping how lawyers research, draft, and advise.
But AI has introduced two legal risks that users cannot ignore.
- Courts are sanctioning attorneys for AI-generated errors in court filings.
- And a February 2026 federal decision held that a client’s independent use of a public AI chatbot was not protected by attorney-client privilege.
This video explains both risks, outlines the decisions behind them, and identifies steps in-house counsel can take now, including AI-use policies and guidance for legal departments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]