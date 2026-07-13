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When AI Becomes A Liability: Hallucinated Case Law, Sanctions, And The Privilege Waiver Risk (Video)

TS Taft Stettinius & Hollister More Contributor Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.

Artificial intelligence tools are transforming legal practice, but they come with significant risks that attorneys and clients must understand. A recent federal court decision found that using public AI chatbots may waive attorney-client privilege, while courts continue to sanction lawyers for AI-generated errors in filings. Learn what steps legal departments should take to protect privileged communications and maintain ethical standards when using AI technology.