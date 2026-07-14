When The UCC Doesn’t Apply: California’s Common-Law Playbook For A Failed Cloud ERP

When a cloud ERP implementation fails and the UCC doesn't govern the transaction, California common law provides alternative remedies. Rescission, Civil Code Section 1668, fraudulent inducement, and unconscionability can help customers escape contractual damage caps—but only when the vendor's conduct rises beyond ordinary breach to fraud, willful injury, or violation of independent duties.

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Our earlier piece made two points that sit in tension. First, when a software vendor’s exclusive “repair or replace” remedy collapses, Article 2 of the Uniform Commercial Code may give a buyer a statutory path around contractual remedy limitations. See Cal. Com. Code § 2719. Second—and inconveniently—that doctrine applies only if Article 2 governs the transaction. A modern cloud ERP delivered as software-as-a-service may be characterized as a service rather than a sale of goods.

If a court holds that the enterprise system was a service, the UCC’s cleanest tool may disappear with it.

So, the natural question is: if the UCC is off the table, is the customer defenseless against a vendor’s one-sided agreement? No. California common law and the Civil Code supply a different set of tools. A 2025 California Supreme Court decision, New Eng. Country Foods v. Vanlaw Food Prod., Inc., 567 P.3d 63, 331 Cal. Rptr. 3d 890 (Cal. 2025), has made one of them--Civil Code Section 1668—considerably sharper.

First, an Honest Concession

There is no freestanding California common-law doctrine called “failure of essential purpose.” That phrase belongs to UCC Section 2-719 and its California counterpart, Commercial Code Section 2719. A customer cannot simply invoke it in a services case and expect the same statutory framework to apply.

What California does have is a cluster of common-law and statutory doctrines that can accomplish some of the same practical work: freeing a customer from contractual limitations when the vendor’s conduct, or the collapse of the bargain, justifies relief outside ordinary capped contract damages.

The key is to understand which tool gets you past the vendor’s damages cap. Ordinary breach doctrine may establish liability, but it often leaves a negotiated limitation-of-liability clause standing. Rescission, Civil Code section 1668, fraud, and unconscionability are the doctrines that attack the limitations themselves.

Tool One: Rescission for Failure of Consideration

The closest functional cousin to “you are not trapped by a remedy that failed” is rescission. A contract is extinguished by rescission. Cal. Civ. Code § 1688. A party may rescind where the consideration for its obligation fails, in whole or in part, through the fault of the other party, or where the consideration fails in a material respect before it is rendered. Cal. Civ. Code § 1689(b)(2), (b)(4).

For a failed ERP, the theory is intuitive. The customer bargained for an operational, integrated system that would run core business functions. If the vendor never delivers a working system—go-live never occurs, the system is rolled back, or critical functions never work—the customer may argue that the consideration failed in a material respect.

The strategic payoff can be significant. Rescission seeks to unwind the agreement rather than enforce it. If successful, the customer may obtain restitutionary relief and avoid contractual limitations that presuppose an enforceable contract. See Cal. Civ. Code § 1692. California courts recognize that rescission may support broader restorative relief designed to return the parties to their pre-contract positions. See Runyan v. Pacific Air Industries, Inc., 2 Cal. 3d 304 (1970).

But the tradeoffs are real. Rescission requires prompt notice after discovering the facts entitling the party to rescind and generally requires restoration, or an offer to restore, what the rescinding party received. Cal. Civ. Code § 1691. It is also a different remedial posture from expectation damages: rescission is about unwinding the deal, not keeping the contract and recovering the full benefit of the bargain. For a customer that has sunk years and millions into a system it still wants fixed, that is a meaningful choice. Pleading rescission and damages in the alternative can preserve flexibility.

Tool Two: Civil Code § 1668—and the 2025 VanLaw Decision

The vendor’s most powerful weapons in a failed-implementation case are often its limitation-of-liability clause and consequential-damages waiver. California Civil Code Section 1668 is the most direct statutory answer to those provisions when the claim involves fraud, willful injury, or violation of law.

Section 1668 provides that contracts having as their object, directly or indirectly, exemption from responsibility for one’s own fraud, willful injury to the person or property of another, or violation of law are against public policy. Cal. Civ. Code § 1668.

Two California Supreme Court decisions are especially important.

First, in City of Santa Barbara v. Superior Court, 41 Cal. 4th 747 (2007), the court held that an agreement purporting to release liability for future gross negligence is generally unenforceable as a matter of public policy. That rule does not depend on the transaction-by-transaction public-interest analysis used for ordinary negligence releases.

Second, in New Eng. Country Foods v. Vanlaw Food Prod., Inc., 567 P.3d 63, 331 Cal. Rptr. 3d 890 (Cal. 2025), the California Supreme Court held that Section 1668 invalidates limitations on damages for willful injury to the person or property of another. The court rejected the argument that Section 1668 reaches only complete exculpation clauses and not damages limitations. It also rejected a case-by-case exception based on the parties’ sophistication or commercial bargaining context.

VanLaw matters because many vendor agreements do not say, “we are not liable for intentional wrongdoing.” They instead cap damages, exclude lost profits, and bar consequential or punitive damages. VanLaw confirms that, at least for willful injury within section 1668, a clause that substantially limits damages can be invalid even if it does not eliminate every theoretical remedy.

The implications for ERP litigation are substantial. If the customer can establish a qualifying independent tort—such as intentional misrepresentation, intentional interference, or other willful injury—or a qualifying violation of law, the vendor’s damages cap and consequential-damages waiver may be unenforceable as to that claim. That result is UCC-independent: it does not matter whether the ERP is classified as a good or a service.

But the limitation is equally important. Section 1668 does not turn an ordinary breach of contract into an uncapped tort case. VanLaw expressly preserved the distinction between breach of contract and violation of an independent duty. The court stated that Section 1668 does not preclude parties from limiting liability for pure breaches of contract absent violation of an independent duty within the statute’s scope. Recent California authority also continues to police that boundary through the economic loss rule. See Rattagan v. Uber Technologies, Inc., 553 P.3d 1213, 324 Cal. Rptr. 3d 433 (Cal. 2024); Robinson Helicopter Co., Inc. v. Dana Corp., 34 Cal. 4th 979 (2004).

The practical upshot is that the Section 1668 route demands real tort or statutory-duty facts. A disappointing system is not enough. A concrete pre-sale misrepresentation, concealment, willful injury, gross negligence, or qualifying statutory violation may be.

Tool Three: Fraudulent Inducement

Fraud is both a claim in its own right and a gateway to the tools above. ERP sales cycles are full of representations: capability demos, “it does that out of the box,” implementation timelines, integration promises, industry-fit assurances, and statements about the vendor’s experience with comparable deployments.

Where those representations were false, material, and relied upon, fraudulent inducement can support rescission and can also bring section 1668 into play. The fraud claim must be pleaded and proved with discipline: the specific statement, the speaker, the timing, the falsity, the customer’s reliance, and resulting harm.

California law supports the general principle that limitation-of-liability clauses do not protect fraud. In Food Safety Net Servs. v. ECO Safe Sys. USA, Inc., 209 Cal. App. 4th 1118 (2012), the court stated that limitation-of-liability clauses are ineffective as to fraud and misrepresentation under section 1668. But Food Safety is also a cautionary case: the fraud claim failed because the plaintiff did not establish tortious conduct independent of the contract, and the economic loss rule barred repackaging contract nonperformance as fraud.

That is the lesson for ERP disputes. Fraud framed as generalized disappointment will not survive. Fraud tied to concrete, provable, extra-contractual or pre-contractual misrepresentations may unlock rescission, section 1668, and uncapped tort remedies.

Tool Four: Unconscionability Under Civil Code § 1670.5

Unconscionability is not a UCC-only concept. California’s general unconscionability statute empowers courts to refuse to enforce an unconscionable contract or clause, or to limit its application to avoid an unconscionable result. Cal. Civ. Code § 1670.5.

The familiar framework has both procedural and substantive components. Procedural unconscionability focuses on oppression or surprise, often from unequal bargaining power or non-negotiable form terms. Substantive unconscionability focuses on overly harsh or one-sided terms. A limitation clause that leaves the customer with no meaningful remedy for a total implementation failure may be a candidate for substantive unconscionability.

The caveat is that unconscionability is an uphill fight between sophisticated commercial parties negotiating a major enterprise deal. California courts generally enforce limitation-of-liability clauses in ordinary commercial contracts unless a doctrine such as unconscionability, section 1668, or public policy applies. Food Safety illustrates that point: the court enforced a limitation clause against contract and ordinary-negligence theories where the plaintiff did not show unconscionability or a public-interest basis to invalidate it.

Unconscionability is therefore best treated as a supporting theory, especially where the vendor’s terms were genuinely non-negotiable, the cap is illusory, or the remedy structure leaves the customer with no practical recourse for catastrophic failure.

Tool Five: Material Breach—and Why It Is Not Enough on Its Own

Common law has its own concept of a failure so serious that it excuses further performance: material breach. In a failed ERP case, the customer may argue that the vendor’s failure to deliver a functioning system was a material breach that discharged the customer’s remaining obligations and supported damages.

But this doctrine does not, by itself, defeat a limitation-of-liability clause. Limitation clauses are drafted for breaches; that is their purpose. California courts generally enforce them in ordinary commercial settings unless a separate doctrine attacks the clause itself.

That is why material breach supplies the liability theory, but rescission, section 1668, fraud, and unconscionability do the cap-defeating work. A customer should not assume that proving a catastrophic breach automatically means recovering uncapped consequential damages.

The Balance Sheet

Compared with the UCC path, the common-law playbook has disadvantages worth stating plainly.

There are no UCC implied warranties if Article 2 does not apply. The customer must rely on express contractual promises, tort duties, statutory doctrines, and equitable remedies. Section 1668 requires more than a breach; it requires fraud, willful injury, violation of law, or another qualifying independent duty. The economic loss rule limits attempts to repackage disappointed contractual expectations as tort claims. Rescission requires prompt action and may force a strategic election. Unconscionability is difficult between sophisticated parties.

But the advantages are real. These doctrines do not depend on proving that a cloud ERP is a “good.” Rescission can unwind the contract. Section 1668 can invalidate damages limitations for qualifying fraud, willful injury, or statutory-duty claims. And after VanLaw, a vendor cannot save a damages cap merely by arguing that the clause leaves some theoretical remedy in place.

A Practical Playbook

Plead in the Alternative and Preserve Rescission Early

Preserve breach-of-contract damages, but plead rescission promptly where the facts support a material failure of consideration. Delay can waive rescission, so the remedy should not be an afterthought.

Build the Fraud Record From Day One

Collect demos, RFP responses, implementation promises, capability matrices, sales emails, and executive assurances. The question is not just whether the project failed; it is whether the vendor made a specific false representation or concealment that induced the deal.

Frame Independent Torts Carefully

To survive the economic loss rule, identify duties and conduct independent of the contract. Do not rely on artful relabeling of missed milestones or defective performance. Tie tort claims to misrepresentation, concealment, willful injury, or other conduct recognized as independent under California law.

Use Section 1668 Where the Claim Qualifies

After VanLaw, Section 1668 should be front and center when the customer has a genuine intentional tort or willful-injury theory. It should not be overused for ordinary breach. Its power comes from matching the doctrine to the facts.

Negotiate Express Warranties on the Front End

Because implied UCC warranties may not apply, buyers should negotiate express warranties and objective commitments: acceptance criteria, go-live conditions, data-migration accuracy, integration requirements, uptime, response times, project staffing, and remedies that are meaningful even if Article 2 never applies.

Watch the Choice-of-Law Clause

California’s Civil Code Section 1668 and VanLaw are favorable to customers with qualifying tort or statutory-duty claims. A vendor’s out-of-state governing-law clause may materially change the analysis.

Bottom Line

The UCC gives a wronged software buyer one clean, well-worn statutory doctrine. California common law and the Civil Code give the buyer a more complex toolkit: rescission, Section 1668, fraud, unconscionability, and material breach..

For SaaS deals that dominate enterprise buying today, that distinction is no longer academic. And after VanLaw, a vendor’s limitation clause is more vulnerable when the customer can plead and prove genuine intentional wrongdoing or another independent duty within section 1668. The customer whose implementation was sold on promises the vendor could not—or never intended to—keep may have a viable path outside the UCC. But the path must be built deliberately, with facts that attack the limitation clause itself rather than merely proving that the project failed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.