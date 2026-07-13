Cloud ERP And The UCC

When enterprise software implementations fail, customers often turn to the Uniform Commercial Code for remedies like implied warranties and the failed-remedy rule. But modern cloud ERP subscriptions—Oracle Fusion, Workday, SAP S/4HANA Cloud—may not qualify as "goods" under Article 2 at all, leaving buyers who built their entire case on UCC protections standing on unstable ground. This analysis examines why the goods-versus-services classification has become central in cloud software disputes and

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Is Your Cloud ERP Even Governed by the UCC?

When an enterprise software implementation goes sideways, a customer’s lawyers often reach for the Uniform Commercial Code. Implied warranties of merchantability and fitness. Perfect tender. And the failed-remedy rule: when an exclusive or limited remedy fails of its essential purpose, the buyer may be able to reach the Code’s default remedies. See Cal. Com. Code § 2719; RRX Industries, Inc. v. Lab-Con, Inc., 772 F.2d 543 (9th Cir. 1985).

There is a threshold problem that a surprising number of complaints skate past: those tools live in Article 2 of the UCC, and Article 2 governs transactions in goods. For delivered, licensed, on-premise software of the 1990s and 2000s, that was a fight worth having and often winnable. For the cloud ERP that dominates enterprise buying today—Oracle Fusion, Workday, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, NetSuite, Dynamics 365—the answer is far less certain and may well be no.

A customer who builds its entire case on the UCC without first confirming that the UCC applies is building on sand.

This piece explains why the goods-versus-services question has become central in modern ERP disputes, why software-as-a-service (SaaS) is hard to fit inside Article 2, and what sophisticated buyers should do about it.

Why Classification Can Decide the Case

The stakes of classification are not academic. If a transaction is governed by Article 2, the buyer may have access to the UCC’s buyer-protective architecture: implied warranties that attach unless effectively disclaimed, a demanding tender standard, and statutory remedies when an agreed remedy fails. If the transaction is governed instead by common law service-contract principles, the buyer may face a different regime: no implied warranty of merchantability, no Article 2 perfect-tender rule, and no statutory failure-of-essential-purpose provision.

That does not mean common law leaves the buyer without remedies. It does mean the buyer’s path is different, and the vendor’s carefully drafted limitations may be harder to dislodge. The same failed implementation can therefore produce very different outcomes depending on a classification question the parties may never have consciously negotiated.

That is why cloud vendors increasingly draft around the issue. Their forms often characterize the offering as “services,” confirm that the provider retains ownership of the software, and state that the customer receives only access rights—not delivery, title, or possession of a copy. Those labels are not automatically controlling, but they are important evidence of the transaction the parties made.

The Framework: Goods, Sales, and Predominant Purpose

Two threshold requirements must be satisfied before Article 2 governs, and cloud software strains both.

First, the subject matter must be goods—defined in California as “all things ... which are movable at the time of identification to the contract for sale.” Cal. Com. Code § 2105.

Second, there must be a sale, which the Code defines as the passing of title from seller to buyer for a price. Cal. Com. Code § 2106. A transaction that confers only a right to access or use software, without transferring title or a copy, sits uneasily inside that definition.

When a contract blends goods and services—as nearly every enterprise software deal does—courts generally ask which aspect predominates. The classic formulation asks whether the contract’s predominant factor, thrust, or purpose is the rendition of services with goods incidentally involved, or a transaction of sale with labor incidentally involved. Bonebrake v. Cox, 499 F.2d 951, 960 (8th Cir. 1974). California courts apply a similar essence-of-the-transaction analysis. See Ventures v. SVC–W., L.P., 202 Cal. App. 4th 1483, 1502–03 (2012).

The classification inquiry is typically contract-wide. If services predominate, common law—not Article 2—will generally govern the contract, including the software component.

Why SaaS Is Different From the Software the Case Law Was Built On

Much of the software-as-a-good precedent comes from a world of delivered products. Courts held that software could be treated as a good where something was delivered or transferred: a disk, a copy, a bundled hardware-and-software system, or a standardized software product. The leading example is Advent Systems Ltd. v. Unisys Corp., 925 F.2d 670 (3d Cir. 1991), which held that software was a “good” under the UCC where the contract’s main objective was the transfer of software and related products, with training and support treated as ancillary.

The Ninth Circuit reached a similar result in RRX Industries, Inc. v. Lab-Con, Inc., 772 F.2d 543 (9th Cir. 1985), holding that the sales aspect of a software-system transaction predominated and that employee training, repair services, and upgrades were incidental to the sale of the software package. RRX is also important for remedies: applying California Commercial Code section 2719, the court affirmed consequential damages where the seller’s default was sufficiently total and fundamental that the limitation failed. But RRX should not be overread. It involved an installed software system in the 1980s, not a modern cloud-access subscription.

SaaS changes the premise. In a true cloud ERP subscription, the customer usually receives no disk, no download, no executable, no object code, and no title to a copy. The customer receives a time-limited right to access software running on the vendor’s infrastructure, often priced by users, modules, or consumption. When the subscription ends, access ends.

That structure creates problems on both Article 2 prongs. On the “goods” prong, there may be no movable thing delivered to the customer. On the “sale” prong, there may be no transfer of title. Some courts have applied Article 2 to software licenses, but the more cloud-like the transaction becomes, the harder it is to describe it as a sale of goods.

Marquette University v. Kuali, Inc., 584 F. Supp. 3d 720 (E.D. Wis. 2022), is the modern SaaS decision buyers and vendors both should know. Applying Wisconsin law, the court accepted that the software underlying Kuali Research Cloud could be a good, and it accepted for purposes of analysis that the agreement included a sale. But it held that the contract was predominantly for services because Marquette paid for hosted access, maintenance, backups, updates, support, and the infrastructure needed to use the software—not primarily for a transferred software copy. Because services predominated, the UCC did not apply, and the contract’s remedy and damages limitations controlled.

That reasoning maps naturally onto many cloud ERP subscriptions. The customer may care about the software functionality, but what it buys is often the vendor’s continuing operation of a hosted environment: access, uptime, maintenance, security, updates, integrations, and support. Those are service-like features, not the transfer of a movable chattel.

The Law Is Unsettled—and the Facts Matter

None of this means the UCC argument is dead. The authority is mixed, and the outcome depends heavily on the structure of the transaction, the governing law, and the factual record.

A buyer has its best Article 2 argument when the deal involves standardized software, a meaningful delivered or downloadable component, or a contract whose economic center is the transfer of software functionality rather than ongoing vendor labor. Cases such as Advent and RRX remain useful for that proposition.

The vendor has its best common-law argument when the contract is framed as a subscription service, the customer receives access rather than possession, the vendor retains title and operational control, and the customer pays materially for hosting, maintenance, configuration, support, and implementation. Kuali is the strongest modern SaaS example.

California-specific authority also supports a careful, fact-based approach. In Tk Power, Inc. v. Textron, Inc., 433 F. Supp. 2d 1058 (N.D. Cal. 2006), the court applied common law rather than the UCC to a transaction involving prototype development because the essence of the agreement was development work—knowledge, skill, and ability—not the sale of finished goods. The court contrasted RRX, where the software sale predominated, with transactions centered on custom development.

Other courts have drawn similar lines in technology disputes. In Conwell v. Gray Loon Outdoor Marketing, 906 N.E.2d 805 (Ind. 2009), the Indiana Supreme Court held that the UCC did not govern a website-design and hosting relationship because the arrangement involved custom design and ongoing hosting services, not a conventional transaction in tangible goods.

The better formulation, then, is not that “software is a good” or “SaaS is a service.” The better formulation is: delivered, standardized software is often treated as a good; custom development, hosted access, and SaaS subscriptions often create stronger service-contract arguments.

The Implementation Layer Makes the Goods Argument Harder

Modern ERP deals rarely stop at a subscription. They often bundle implementation: configuration, data migration, integration, testing, change management, and training. These services may be performed by the vendor, a systems integrator, or both, and they may cost as much as—or more than—the subscription itself.

Under the predominant-purpose test, that implementation layer matters. The more the buyer pays for the vendor’s labor, expertise, configuration, and project execution, the easier it is for the vendor to argue that services predominate. The irony is sharp: the more comprehensive and hands-on the vendor’s involvement—the very thing a customer wants when buying a mission-critical system—the harder it may become to characterize the transaction as the acquisition of a good.

A deal in which the customer receives no delivered software copy, no title, and substantial implementation labor is difficult to shoehorn into Article 2. That does not make the UCC argument impossible. It does mean the argument must be pleaded and supported deliberately.

What Sophisticated Buyers Should Do

The practical response is not to abandon UCC theories. It is to stop depending on them and build a case that survives either classification.

Plead in the Alternative

Preserve the goods argument where the facts support it—especially for standardized suites, delivered components, downloadable modules, or arrangements where software functionality is the economic center of the deal. But assume the vendor will argue that the transaction is a service, and make sure the complaint survives if the court agrees.

Build UCC-Independent Theories From Day One

Fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and other pre-contractual representation theories do not depend on Article 2. ERP sales cycles often include capability representations, implementation assurances, timeline commitments, and integration promises that may support claims independent of the UCC.

In California, Civil Code § 1668 provides that contracts that exempt a party from responsibility for its own fraud, willful injury, or violation of law are against public policy. That statute can be important when a vendor invokes limitation-of-liability language against fraud-based claims, regardless of whether the transaction is classified as goods or services.

Negotiate Express Warranties Because Implied Ones May Never Attach

If the transaction is classified as a service, implied UCC warranties may not apply. Buyers should negotiate explicit contractual warranties instead: implementation milestones, defined acceptance criteria, uptime commitments, integration obligations, performance standards, data-migration requirements, and meaningful remedies if the system does not work.

Draft Remedies That Work Outside the UCC

Do not rely solely on section 2719. A buyer should negotiate remedies that are enforceable as contract terms even if Article 2 never applies: refund rights, service credits that are not the exclusive remedy, termination rights, milestone holdbacks, fee clawbacks, audit rights, and carveouts from damages exclusions for mission-critical failures, data loss, security breaches, fraud, willful misconduct, and confidentiality breaches.

Mind Choice-of-Law and Forum Clauses

The goods-versus-services question can turn on governing law. Some jurisdictions are more receptive than others to treating software as a good; others focus more heavily on hosting, customization, and services. A vendor’s governing-law clause may therefore shape the classification fight before the dispute begins.

Read the Vendor’s Characterization—and Rebut It Deliberately

If the agreement says the offering is a “service,” states that the provider retains all rights in the software, disclaims delivery of any copy, and limits the customer to access rights, expect the vendor to rely on that language. If the buyer intends to invoke Article 2, it should develop a record showing why the transaction’s substance was the acquisition of software functionality rather than the purchase of labor or hosted operations.

Bottom Line

For a generation, “the software failed, so the UCC lets us past the vendor’s limitations” was a powerful opening move. In the cloud era, that move depends on a threshold question with an increasingly uncomfortable answer: a pure SaaS ERP subscription, especially one bundled with substantial vendor-led implementation, may fall outside Article 2 entirely.

The sophisticated posture is not to assume the UCC applies, nor to concede that it does not. It is to recognize that the question is unsettled, litigate it deliberately where the facts support it, and—above all—build a case that does not collapse if the court decides the enterprise system was a service all along.

This article is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice or create an attorney-client relationship. The classification of cloud and SaaS transactions under the UCC remains fact- and jurisdiction-specific. Companies facing a cloud software dispute should consult qualified counsel about their particular contract and circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.