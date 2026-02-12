Introducing EU Connect

We are pleased to introduce EU Connect, a communication series developed by our Europe Connect team in close collaboration with legal experts across the firm. EU Connect offers practical, multidisciplinary insights into the most relevant EU‑driven legal and regulatory developments impacting the business landscape.

As the European Union continues to advance far‑reaching reforms — from new rules on sustainable finance, digital regulation and corporate reporting, to changes in tax frameworks, capital markets and cross‑border mobility — organisations increasingly face complex and fast‑moving requirements. EU Connect helps you stay ahead of these developments by explaining what is changing, why it matters and how it may affect your operations.

Through short 'snippets' we highlight key policy initiatives such as:

The EU's Green Deal measures and sustainability reporting reforms;

measures and sustainability reporting reforms; Digital regulation, including AI governance , data and platform rules;

, data and platform rules; Evolving tax directives and cross‑border mobility frameworks;

and cross‑border mobility frameworks; Financial regulatory changes affecting market access, transparency and risk management.

Our aim is to provide clear guidance that enables you to anticipate change and make informed decisions in a shifting regulatory environment. With EU Connect, we bring together the breadth of Loyens & Loeff's expertise to support you as a trusted adviser across EU legislative and policy developments.

