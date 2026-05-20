Cash Pooling In A Crisis – Directors’ Duties And Liquidity Protection

A crisis at the cash-pool leader does not automatically make cash pooling impermissible. It does, however, materially intensify the review, monitoring and documentation duties of managing directors at the level of each participating company. The key issues are recoverability of the repayment claim, practical access to pooled funds and protection of the company’s own minimum liquidity.

Article Insights

Oliver Otto’s articles from Rimon Falkenfort are most popular: in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union Rimon Falkenfort are most popular: within Criminal Law topic(s)

Executive Summary

Under German law, a crisis at the cash-pool leader does not automatically render cash pooling impermissible. It does, however, materially raise the standard of review, monitoring and documentation expected of the managing directors of participating companies. The decisive question is not whether continued participation serves the group as such, but whether it remains defensible from the perspective of the company concerned. The key issues are the recoverability of the repayment claim against the cash-pool leader, the practical availability of pooled funds and the protection of the company’s own minimum liquidity. A documented, case-specific assessment on a robust ex ante basis materially improves the defence position if the arrangement is later scrutinised.

Cash Pooling in a Crisis in Germany: When Financial Distress Becomes Legally Relevant

Cash pooling is a well-established instrument of group liquidity management in Germany. Once the cash-pool leader enters a period of financial distress, however, the focus shifts from treasury efficiency to managing directors’ duties, liquidity protection and risk allocation under German law. The situation does not become legally relevant with every sign of economic strain. It becomes relevant when the crisis at the pool leader can materially affect the financial position or liquidity interests of a participating company.

That is the critical perspective for managing directors in Germany. In legal terms, the relevant point of reference is not primarily the group, but the individual company whose affairs they manage. The wider group interest may be taken into account as part of business judgement, but it does not justify measures that unacceptably prejudice the company’s own position. A crisis at the cash-pool leader therefore does not make cash pooling impermissible per se under German law. It changes the standard against which continued participation must be assessed.

In practical terms, cash pooling in a crisis means that a group company continues to contribute liquidity to a central pool, or depends on it as a source of funding, even though the financial condition of the cash-pool leader has materially deteriorated. Under German law, the arrangement becomes legally sensitive where recoverability of the repayment claim, practical access to funds or the participating company’s own minimum liquidity is at risk.

When Managing Directors’ Duties Are Triggered Under German Law

Managing directors’ duties do not begin only once insolvency proceedings are commenced in respect of the cash-pool leader. Under German law, they arise once objective circumstances make a fresh assessment of continued participation necessary. Typical warning signs include delayed returns of funds, indications that access to pool balances is becoming practically constrained, refinancing difficulties at the pool leader, internal payment prioritisation within the group or a noticeable deterioration in the participating company’s own liquidity position. At that point, it is no longer sufficient to rely on the historical functioning of the pool or on the fact that cash pooling is common within group structures.

Three questions then move to the centre of the analysis. First, is the repayment claim against the cash-pool leader still economically recoverable? Secondly, are pooled funds still genuinely available at short notice in practice? Thirdly, is the participating company’s own minimum liquidity adequately protected? Funds required for the company’s operations – in particular for wages, social security contributions, taxes, rent and key supplier relationships – should not simply be left to the pooling mechanism if their timely availability can no longer be assumed.

The legal consequence is not a mandatory one-size-fits-all response. A crisis does not automatically require immediate withdrawal from the pool. Equally, it does not justify continuing on an unchanged basis merely because that suits the group. What is required under German law is a documented, company-specific decision based on current information and a realistic assessment of the company’s own exposure.

Recoverability, Access to Funds and Minimum Liquidity as the Core Tests

In a crisis, the repayment claim against the cash-pool leader is usually the legal and economic focal point. In physical cash pools, the principal risk often lies in positive balances becoming, in economic terms, unsecured intra-group claims. The more clearly the creditworthiness of the cash-pool leader deteriorates, the more carefully managing directors must examine whether that claim can still be treated as fully valuable.

Practical access to funds is equally important. A contractual right to demand repayment may lose much of its value in a crisis if returns of funds are delayed in practice, made conditional or subordinated to internal group priorities. For managing directors, the question is therefore not only what the agreement says, but whether access to funds remains workable under actual crisis conditions. This is often where the difference between legal entitlement and genuine liquidity becomes most visible.

Added to this is the need to protect the company’s own minimum liquidity. Cash pooling should not place a participating company in a position where it can meet essential operating obligations only if intra-group funds are returned in time. The greater the uncertainty around recoverability and practical access, the stronger the case for separating critical liquidity or limiting the pooling mechanism. In short, cash pooling in a crisis under German law becomes particularly sensitive where the company depends on cash credited to the pool, but that cash no longer appears economically or practically secure.

Net Creditor or Net Debtor: Why the Company’s Position in the Pool Matters in Germany

The relevant duties differ materially depending on the company’s actual role within the pool. If it is typically a net creditor, the principal issue is the recoverability of its claim against the cash-pool leader. In that case, management must scrutinise with particular care whether further transfers remain covered by an economically equivalent repayment claim and whether existing balances would in fact remain available at short notice if conditions worsen.

The position is different where the company uses the cash pool as an ongoing source of funding and therefore acts as a net debtor. Here, the focus shifts from claim recoverability to funding dependence. The central question becomes whether the company relies on intra-group liquidity that could be restricted or withdrawn at short notice under stress conditions. For management, that is above all a matter of business continuity and the robustness of the company’s own liquidity planning. A functioning pool may support stability in such a structure, but an abrupt tightening of group funding can just as quickly intensify the company’s difficulties. That is why generic recommendations are rarely sufficient in cash pooling cases in Germany. What matters is the specific exposure of the company concerned.

Capital Maintenance Under German Law: When the Repayment Claim May No Longer Be Fully Valuable

Recoverability is not merely a liquidity issue. In German GmbH structures, it may also raise capital maintenance concerns. Participation in the pool does not become problematic simply because liquidity is transferred into an intra-group pooling structure. The position becomes more sensitive where funds are, in economic terms, made available for the benefit of a shareholder level or a shareholder-related entity, and the repayment claim arising at the time of the transfer is no longer fully valuable.

For managing directors, the practical implication is straightforward. The issue is not the existence of a cash pool as such, but whether the company receives an economically equivalent counterclaim for the outflow of funds. The fact that the arrangement is standard within the group, has worked without disruption in the past or promotes treasury efficiency does not replace that assessment. Here too, the relevant perspective under German law is an ex ante one. The question is not whether the cash-pool leader later becomes insolvent, but whether the assumption of full value was supportable on the information available at the time.

Temporary Stabilisation Followed by Later Insolvency

Some of the most difficult cases arise where the position of the cash-pool leader appears, at least temporarily, to stabilise. New financing, a shareholder support commitment, a covenant waiver, a standstill or a plausible restructuring concept may all justify continuation of the pooling arrangement. The decisive question, however, is whether that stabilisation was credible on the information then available and whether management could reasonably conclude that recoverability and practical access remained sufficiently intact.

If insolvency follows later nonetheless, there is a natural temptation to infer an earlier breach of duty from the eventual outcome. Sound governance under German law must guard against precisely that kind of retrospective misjudgement. The assessment remains anchored in the ex ante perspective. That is why it is so important to document what information was available, which assumptions appeared robust, what alternatives were considered and which protective measures were implemented. A later adverse outcome does not, by itself, invalidate an earlier decision that was properly founded at the time.

Common Executive Misjudgements in Cash Pooling Distress

In practice, poor outcomes are rarely caused by complete inaction. More often, they result from incorrect assumptions about the legal framework. One common error is to equate the group interest with the company’s own interest. That can lead to continued transfers into the pool despite visibly increasing risk, even where the company is thereby exposed beyond what is defensible. Another frequent misconception lies in overestimating contractual call rights. In a crisis, what matters is not only the wording of the agreement, but whether repayment can be obtained in practice.

It is equally problematic to assume that action is required only once formal insolvency events occur. In reality, the duties of review and monitoring begin much earlier, namely once objective warning signs require a fresh and properly founded assessment. Documentation is also too often treated as an administrative formality. In crisis-related managing director liability scenarios under German law, however, the recorded basis for decision-making is not merely ancillary; it is a central element of any defence that appropriate care was exercised. Those who fail to document exposure, liquidity needs, access to funds and realistic alternatives leave later assessments unduly vulnerable to the distortions of hindsight.

Practical Takeaways for Managing Directors

The appropriate response is not a reflexive maximum reaction, but a graduated and documented crisis-management approach. Continued participation in the cash pool should be reassessed from the perspective of the participating company on an ongoing basis, with particular attention to recoverability, practical access to funds and the effect on the company’s own minimum liquidity. A clear distinction should be drawn between net creditor and net debtor positions. Depending on the risk profile, more intensive monitoring, tighter limits, ring-fencing, approval thresholds or a temporary suspension of sweeps may be appropriate. There is generally no automatic duty to exit immediately, but equally no basis for leaving the arrangement unchanged solely because it suits the group. What matters under German law is a defensible decision taken on the basis of current information.

Conclusion

Under German law, a crisis at the cash-pool leader does not automatically make cash pooling impermissible. It does, however, sharpen the duty of the managing directors of participating companies to reassess continued participation critically, promptly and from the perspective of their own company. The central issues are the recoverability of the repayment claim, the practical availability of pooled funds, the protection of minimum liquidity and careful documentation of the decision-making process.

So long as the participating company’s own position has not materially deteriorated, recoverability, practical access and liquidity protection remain the principal points of focus. Part 2 of this series will examine how the legal analysis changes once the crisis begins to affect the participating company more directly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.