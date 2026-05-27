Podcast Series Episode 18: EU Inc., A New Corporate Type In The Neighborhood

In this episode Partner Evi Kitsou and Counsel Efstathia Kada discuss the ambitious idea of a new pan-European corporate type, the EU Inc. They explore the nature, key features and practicality, as well as the probable implementation issues of this new company form, that aims to unlock the true potential of the Single Market.

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In this episode Partner Evi Kitsou and Counsel Efstathia Kada discuss the ambitious idea of a new pan-European corporate type, the EU Inc. They explore the nature, key features and practicality, as well as the probable implementation issues of this new company form, that aims to unlock the true potential of the Single Market.

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