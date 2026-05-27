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27 May 2026

Podcast Series Episode 18: EU Inc., A New Corporate Type In The Neighborhood

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Bernitsas

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Bernitsas is a market leader in the provision of commercial law services in Greece and one of the largest firms in the country. We count industry frontrunners, listed and private companies, supranational, global and national entities and corporations, and small and medium sized enterprises from all the major industry sectors among our clients.

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In this episode Partner Evi Kitsou and Counsel Efstathia Kada discuss the ambitious idea of a new pan-European corporate type, the EU Inc. They explore the nature, key features and practicality, as well as the probable implementation issues of this new company form, that aims to unlock the true potential of the Single Market.
Greece Corporate/Commercial Law
Evi Kitsou and Efstathia Kada
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Evi Kitsou’s articles from Bernitsas are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
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  • within Corporate/Commercial Law, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Intellectual Property topic(s)
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In this episode Partner Evi Kitsou and Counsel Efstathia Kada discuss the ambitious idea of a new pan-European corporate type, the EU Inc. They explore the nature, key features and practicality, as well as the probable implementation issues of this new company form, that aims to unlock the true potential of the Single Market.

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Evi Kitsou
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Efstathia Kada
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