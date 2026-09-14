Employers May Keep Copies Of Individual Employment Contracts In Electronic Form, Provided They Are Concluded Using An Electronic Signature

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The employer’s obligation to keep a copy of each employee’s individual employment contract at the workplace may also be fulfilled by storing it in electronic form. However, a simple scanned copy is not sufficient: the electronic copy must be electronically signed and certified as a true copy of the original by the employer’s legal representative or by a person authorised for this purpose.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]