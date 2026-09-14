Employers May Keep Copies Of Individual Employment Contracts In Electronic Form, Provided They Are Concluded Using An Electronic Signature

Employers must maintain individual employment contracts at the workplace, but electronic storage is now permitted under specific conditions. The electronic copy requires more than simple scanning—it must be electronically signed and certified as a true copy by the employer's legal representative or authorized person. This requirement establishes clear standards for digital record-keeping compliance in employment documentation.

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The employer’s obligation to keep a copy of each employee’s individual employment contract at the workplace may also be fulfilled by storing it in electronic form. However, a simple scanned copy is not sufficient: the electronic copy must be electronically signed and certified as a true copy of the original by the employer’s legal representative or by a person authorised for this purpose.

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