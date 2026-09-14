ARTICLE
14 September 2026

The List Of Occupational Shortages Will Comprise Occupations In Which At Least 10 Foreign Workers Are Employed And For Which At Least 10 Work Permits Have Been Issued; These Occupations Must Fall Within The 3–9 Major Groups Of The Romanian Classification Of Occupations

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Romania's Ministry of Labour has established new criteria for determining which occupations qualify as shortage occupations for recruiting workers from outside the EU. The updated rules lower minimum thresholds and introduce multiple pathways for occupations to be added to the list, including employer-submitted proposals through a dedicated platform.
Romania Employment and HR
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The Ministry of Labour has laid down the rules according to which shortage occupations will be included on the list used for recruiting workers from outside the EU. Compared with the initial version, the criteria have been relaxed: the minimum thresholds for the number of active contracts with foreign workers and work permits have been reduced from 20 to 10. In order to be included on the list, an occupation must have both hard-to-fill in vacancies and a minimum level of employment of foreign workers. Furthermore, occupations may also be included where the number of available jobs is at least double the number of jobseekers. Employers will be able to submit reasoned proposals to amend the list via the WorkinRomania.gov.ro platform.

Originally published August 7, 2026.

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