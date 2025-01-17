ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Enhancing Transparency: Key Changes To Debt Management Under The Amended Consumer Rights Law

Lithuania Consumer Protection
Loreta Andziulyte

Starting November 1, an important amendment to Article 40 of the Law on the Protection of Consumer Rights comes into force, marking a new era in debt management transparency. This legislative update ensures that consumers are better informed about the assignment and management of their debts, fostering a more equitable relationship between creditors and borrowers.

What Does the Amendment Cover?

The amendment focuses on two critical aspects:

  1. Transparent Debt Assignment Information
    Consumers will now receive clearer, more comprehensive details about who holds their debt and the terms of its management. This is crucial in understanding consumers' rights and obligations when debts are transferred between parties.
  2. Out-of-Court Debt Recovery Regulations
    The law outlines specific procedures for the out-of-court recovery of debts arising from consumer contracts. Standardising these practices aims to minimise undue pressure or unfair practices during the recovery process.

Accountability and Compliance

Debt management organisations must adhere to these requirements or face legal consequences. The amendment establishes clear liability for non-compliance, reinforcing consumer protection and promoting ethical standards in debt recovery.

Why This Matters

This change represents a significant win for consumers. Access to transparent information helps build trust and reduces the potential for disputes in debt-related matters. For businesses, the amendment serves as an opportunity to align practices with legal and ethical expectations, fostering long-term relationships with customers.

As this amendment takes effect, consumers and businesses must adapt. While consumers should familiarise themselves with their enhanced rights, companies must ensure that their debt management practices comply with the new rules.

This is a crucial moment for fostering fairness and trust in financial relationships.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Loreta Andziulyte
Loreta Andziulyte
