Consumer Counterpoint: Episode 16 – Enforceability Of An Arbitration Provision (Video)

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Episode 16 is now live. This episode of Consumer Counterpoint discusses the use of arbitration provisions with consumer issues, whether to have them and how to make them enforceable when considering the new consumer trends related to general website usage.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]