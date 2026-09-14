Forensic Accountants In China Business Litigation: How True Numbers Can Tell The Wrong Story

At a business jury trial, the most dangerous witness may be someone who never attended a meeting or negotiated a contract. They arrive years later, open a laptop, and explain your own company to the jury. That person is the other side's forensic accountant.

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At a business jury trial, the most dangerous witness may be someone who never attended a meeting or negotiated a contract. They arrive years later, open a laptop, and explain your own company to the jury. That person is the other side's forensic accountant.

The danger is not that the accountant will invent numbers. A skilled expert takes accurate numbers, places them inside an unfavorable frame, and makes an ordinary business decision look dishonest. The arithmetic holds up while the picture it produces is badly distorted.

The Fight Is Over the Model, Not the Math

A forensic accountant decides which period matters, what counts as a normal year, which transactions require adjustment, and what actually caused the company's performance to change. Those decisions often matter as much as the calculations built on top of them.

Suppose a company claims the termination of a distribution agreement caused $3.2 million in lost profits. Its expert relies on two unusually strong years and assumes the company would have kept growing at 18 percent annually. The opposing expert uses five years instead of two and points to flattening sales, limited production capacity, a competitor that had just entered the category, and the expected loss of a major customer. Working from the same revenue history, margins, and termination date, the second model produces damages of $600,000.

Neither expert necessarily made a mathematical mistake. They disagreed about the harder question: what would have happened if the contract had continued? Much of the financial fight happens there. The dispute is over which numbers belong in the equation and which assumptions best reflect what the business would actually have done.

Business valuation presents the same problem. No single correct number sits inside a company waiting to be discovered. Change the valuation date, the comparable companies, the normalization adjustments, or the discount rate, and qualified experts can reach materially different conclusions while applying accepted valuation methods. This is one reason a business should be realistic about what a lawsuit and its damages are actually worth. The number in a complaint and the number an expert can defend in front of a judge and jury are two different things.

How an Ordinary Business Decision Starts to Look Suspicious

Imagine a company pays its founder $800,000 after several years in which the founder took little or no salary. One expert treats the payment as catch-up compensation for years of underpayment. Another compares it to a single year of market compensation and calls it an excessive payment to an insider.

Payments between affiliated companies create the same opportunity. A shared-services arrangement can be described as evidence that money was being moved among related entities. An optimistic forecast that missed its target can become evidence that management knew its projections were unrealistic. A routine owner distribution can be portrayed as an effort to strip cash out of the business. Word choice does much of that work. "Compensation" lands differently from "cash extraction." A related-party payment sounds procedural until someone describes it as money routed to insiders.

None of this requires the expert to lie. Accounting, valuation, causation, and damages involve judgment, and qualified professionals can read the same records and reach different conclusions because they make different choices about what matters. The trouble starts when the opposing expert's interpretation becomes the version the jury adopts by default. Executives can make the problem worse without realizing it. A rough estimate offered during a meeting, an aggressive projection in a board deck, or an offhand answer during an early deposition can find its way into a damages model years later. A number that seemed inconsequential when spoken can become important once someone else gets to explain what it supposedly meant.

When the Numbers Cross a Border

Related-party analysis becomes harder when the affiliate sits in China. A multinational business may have Chinese statutory accounts, internal management accounts, tax records, intercompany schedules, and financial reporting prepared for consolidation by a U.S. parent. Different accounting conventions, languages, tax documentation, and consolidation adjustments can create discrepancies that are entirely explainable but look suspicious to someone encountering them for the first time.

Add intercompany transactions and the story becomes easier to manipulate. A service fee paid to a Hong Kong company, a transfer price on goods moving from a Chinese factory to a U.S. affiliate, or an intercompany loan outstanding for several years can have an ordinary commercial explanation. To a jury with no context for the structure, the same transactions can look like money being moved beyond the reach of creditors.

Discovery creates another problem. China's Data Security Law restricts organizations and individuals in China from providing China-stored data to foreign judicial or law-enforcement authorities without approval from the competent Chinese authorities. The Personal Information Protection Law contains a similar restriction for personal information. China also sharply limits U.S.-style evidence gathering. Under China's declaration to the Hague Evidence Convention, requests for pretrial document discovery generally must identify the requested documents clearly and those documents must have a direct and close connection to the litigation. Broad requests of the kind routinely used in U.S. discovery are a different matter. These problems are discussed in much greater detail in our guide to China discovery and subpoenas.

The practical result can be delayed or incomplete production, sometimes for reasons that have little to do with the merits. Those gaps give an opposing expert room to make assumptions, and a jury that does not understand why records are missing can mistake a discovery problem for concealment.

Get in front of that problem. Retain an expert who can work with Chinese-language financial records or pair the expert with people who can. Reconcile the relevant accounting and intercompany records before the opposing expert does it for you. If an apparent discrepancy has a mundane explanation, the jury should hear that explanation from your side first rather than encounter the discrepancy for the first time during cross-examination.

What Rule 702 Requires, and What to Do With It

Federal Rule of Evidence 702 was amended effective December 1, 2023, in part to emphasize the court's gatekeeping role. The proponent must demonstrate to the court that it is more likely than not that the rule's admissibility requirements are satisfied, including that the testimony is based on sufficient facts or data and that the expert's opinion reflects a reliable application of the expert's principles and methods to the facts of the case. That matters in a damages fight.

Suppose an expert assumes 18 percent annual growth even though the company never previously approached that rate. The expert may have an evidentiary basis for the assumption: signed contracts, new capacity, reliable market data, customer commitments, or other evidence. If meaningful support is missing, however, counsel should consider whether the problem reaches Rule 702 rather than assuming it is simply fodder for closing argument. The Supreme Court's decision in General Electric Co. v. Joiner supplies a related warning. An expert cannot bridge an excessive gap between underlying data and an ultimate opinion merely by asserting that the conclusion follows. Courts retain a gatekeeping role when the connection between the evidence and the expert's conclusion becomes too attenuated.

The governing damages law provides another line of attack. Many jurisdictions require lost profits to satisfy a reasonable-certainty or comparable non-speculation standard, but the precise formulation depends on the applicable substantive law. Counsel should analyze the damages standard together with the expert's methodology rather than treating them as unrelated issues.

None of this means every questionable assumption gets an expert excluded. Judges still admit plenty of expert testimony containing weaknesses that opposing counsel must expose through cross-examination. Brief the admissibility issue when the facts support it, but prepare the case as though the expert will testify.

Get the Model, Then Break It

Start by getting the native spreadsheet with the live formulas rather than relying only on a PDF of the expert's final exhibit. A model you can operate is a model you can test. Change the growth rate from 18 percent to 8 percent and see what happens. Extend the historical period. Remove a disputed customer. Change the margin assumption. If the claimed damages move dramatically when one input changes, you have learned something important about what is actually driving the opinion.

A sensitivity analysis can become a powerful cross-examination tool because the jury can watch the number change. Instead of arguing abstractly that an assumption is aggressive, counsel can show what happens to the damages calculation when the jury rejects it. Then depose the expert on the assumptions rather than spending hours confirming arithmetic nobody disputes. Ask what alternatives the expert considered, which ones were rejected, what evidence would change the conclusion, and whether the expert reviewed the company's own contemporaneous forecasts.

In many financial models, a small number of assumptions drive much of the result. Those are the assumptions worth spending deposition time on. This work fits into a larger truth about U.S. business litigation: important cases often turn on documents, expert opinions, and deposition answers well before anyone walks into a courtroom. Waiting until trial preparation to understand the financial model gives the opposing side an enormous head start.

The Jury Is Choosing Whom to Trust

A jury is not an audit committee. Jurors will not recreate two competing damages models line by line to determine which spreadsheet contains the better formulas. They are deciding which expert they trust to help them understand the financial evidence. A good expert witness makes complicated material understandable without treating the jury as unsophisticated. The expert answers hard questions directly, explains the important assumptions, and acknowledges genuine weaknesses instead of defending every judgment call as though it were indisputable.

Concessions can help. If a payment was unusually large, pretending otherwise wastes credibility. If the company missed its forecast, the expert should say so and then explain whether that fact actually supports the conclusion the other side wants the jury to draw. An expert who reflexively defends every assumption and adjustment down to the last dollar starts to look like another advocate at counsel table.

This is why expert selection should turn on more than credentials and prior testimony. Before hiring a forensic accountant, find out whether the expert can explain the model without jargon, identify the weakest assumption in their own analysis, and respond calmly when shown a document that complicates their opinion. Trial counsel needs the same command of the financial case. Financial evidence still requires a believable story, and the lawyer cannot outsource that job to the accountant.

Attack the Lens, Not Just the Number

A rebuttal expert who tells the jury the other side's number is wrong has accomplished very little. The jury still needs to understand why. A stronger expert rebuilds the opposing analysis and shows what drives the result. A multimillion-dollar damages claim may rest heavily on one aggressive growth rate. A supposedly excessive payment can look quite different once several years of undercompensation are considered. A revenue decline blamed entirely on the defendant may have started months before the disputed event.

If the opposing expert attributes every lost sale to your client, the rebuttal needs to put the new competitor, supply constraint, departing customer, capacity problem, or other relevant cause back into the analysis. Sometimes that means conceding part of the other side's case. The payment was unusually large. The company missed its forecast. Revenue declined after the contract ended. Those facts deserve to be taken seriously, but they do not establish self-dealing, fraud, or causation on their own.

A credible expert does not have to make every business decision look wise. Companies miss forecasts, overpay people, lose customers, make bad investments, and enter transactions that look strange years later when stripped of their original context. The expert's job is to give the jury enough context to decide what the financial evidence actually proves.

Before the Other Side Becomes the Narrator

If financial evidence is likely to drive your business dispute, the work starts long before trial. Preserve the records that explain what happened. Understand your related-party transactions, unusual payments, forecasts, and intercompany arrangements well enough to know how they will look to someone searching for a different explanation.

If the case crosses borders, identify the accounting and discovery problems early. If damages depend heavily on expert analysis, understand which assumptions can change the result before the other side has spent months building a model around them.

By closing argument, the jury will have heard competing explanations for what the numbers mean. Your job is to make sure the more convincing explanation is also the more complete one.

Forensic Accountants In China Business Litigation: How True Numbers Can Tell The Wrong Story

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.