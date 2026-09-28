Inbound Investment Spotlight: Asia Pacific And Greater China

While opportunistic acquisitions once dominated cross-border activity, investors are increasingly focused on long-term operational investment through UK subsidiaries, joint ventures...

While opportunistic acquisitions once dominated cross-border activity, investors are increasingly focused on long-term operational investment through UK subsidiaries, joint ventures, licensing arrangements and distribution networks. This shift reflects growing confidence in the UK as a platform for sustainable growth rather than purely transactional opportunities.

A more stable investment environment

The broader policy backdrop has become more settled for international investors. The UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has strengthened trade links with key Asia Pacific markets, while the UK's legal and regulatory framework continues to provide a high degree of certainty for businesses entering the market.

At the same time, investors should be aware that National Security and Investment Act (NSIA) screening is now a routine feature of many transactions. Financial crime and compliance due diligence also remains one of the most common causes of delay when establishing a UK presence or completing an investment.

Sectors driving investment

Several sectors continue to attract significant interest from Asia Pacific investors.

Energy transition and grid infrastructure remain key areas of activity, alongside semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, life sciences, digital and AI businesses, and consumer-facing sectors including food and beverage and hospitality.

Recent projects demonstrate the breadth of this investment. In the energy transition sector, an international company developing grid-scale battery storage in the UK required support from the earliest stages of the project, including advice on real estate, construction arrangements, corporate structuring and NSIA considerations. As the project progressed, employment and immigration advice became increasingly important as the business established its UK workforce.

Elsewhere, another overseas semiconductor businesses entering the UK market have sought support on NSIA requirements and due diligence when forming commercial partnerships. In life sciences, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) establishing a UK facility required advice spanning real estate, corporate structuring and operational matters. Consumer brands from Hong Kong are also looking to expand into the UK, with support often focused on commercial contracts, regulatory compliance and market-entry strategies.

The UK's strategic appeal

A key attraction for Asia Pacific investors is the UK's position as a gateway to international markets. English law remains a preferred legal framework for cross-border transactions, while London continues to be a leading global centre for arbitration and dispute resolution.

The UK also offers attractive opportunities for capital raising and future listings, making it a compelling location for businesses looking to establish a broader international footprint.

Alongside these advantages, investors are drawn by the UK's legal certainty, relatively open investment environment, professional services ecosystem and skilled talent pool. Research and development incentives further enhance the UK's appeal, particularly for technology and life sciences businesses.

The importance of early planning

Business chambers, trade organisations and industry networks play an important role in facilitating delegations, trade missions and cross-border introductions. Their value lies in convening businesses and helping relationships develop at an early stage.

However, networking alone cannot prepare investors for the practical realities of entering the UK market. By engaging legal advisers early, businesses can gain a clearer understanding of the regulatory and commercial landscape they are entering.

Irwin Mitchell regularly advises overseas investors on critical decisions relating to corporate structures, intellectual property, funding arrangements, regulatory approvals and workforce planning. Addressing these issues at the planning stage helps businesses avoid common pitfalls and creates a stronger foundation for long-term growth in the UK.

Avoiding common pitfalls

Early planning can also help investors avoid common obstacles. Mandatory NSIA notification requirements are particularly important, as completion without the necessary clearance can be void. Sponsor licence lead times, delays in opening UK bank accounts, trade mark registration requirements and employment law considerations can all affect project timelines.

For Asia Pacific businesses seeking a long-term UK presence, understanding these issues from the outset can make the difference between a smooth market entry and costly delays, enabling investors to focus on growth and expansion with confidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.