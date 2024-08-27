ARTICLE
27 August 2024

China Expands IP Protection Network To 73 Centers Nationwide

AC
AFD China

Contributor

AFD China logo
AFD China Intellectual Property Law Office offers full-range IP services, including but not limited to filing/registration, strategy, transaction, asset management, dispute resolution, and litigation. We are an accredited AAAAA-level (top tier) patent firm, a Council Member firm of the China Trademark Association, and a recommended IP service provider for SMEs.
Explore Firm Details
The number of intellectual property protection centers under construction and in operation in China has reached 73, according to data released by the country's top IP regulator on Thursday.
China Intellectual Property
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The number of intellectual property protection centers under construction and in operation in China has reached 73, according to data released by the country's top IP regulator on Thursday.

These protection centers are distributed across 28 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, including two in South China's Hainan province, according to the CNIPA.

The CNIPA recently approved the construction of a national IP protection center in Haikou, the capital of Hainan. In the future, it will carry out rapid and coordinated IP protection work for the equipment manufacturing and biopharmaceutical industries.

Haikou's strategic attraction of research institutions and high-tech enterprises has propelled robust growth, with the combined output value of these two industries having exceeded 40 billion yuan (about $5.6 billion) in Haikou in 2023.

"The IP protection center will further support the characteristic industries of Haikou in enhancing market competitiveness at home and abroad," said an official at the CNIPA.

http://chinaipr.mofcom.gov.cn/article/centralgovernment/202408/1987371.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AFD China Intellectual Property
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More