National Training Program On Competence Development Of Cross-Border IP Lawyers Held In Beijing

From October 9 to 12, the Ministry of Justice of China and the CNIPA jointly organized the first national training program aimed at enhancing the competence of cross-border intellectual property (IP) lawyers in Beijing. Wang Zhenjiang, member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Justice, along with Liao Tao, CNIPA's Deputy Commissioner and Party Leadership Group member, attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

Wang highlighted that the legal profession plays a vital role in comprehensively advancing the rule of law and promoting the practice of the Chinese path to modernization. He called on cross-border IP lawyers to deeply implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law and help enterprises safeguard their legitimate rights and interests by applying the rule of law and regulations, providing high-quality legal services to build China into an IP powerhouse.

Liao emphasized that cross-border IP lawyers are high-end talents urgently needed in the current situation. He urged them to actively participate in legislative consultation, policy recommendations, overseas rights protection, and IP commercialization practices, and encouraged them to take on a leadership role in these areas.

The training program featured lectures from experts in practical departments and universities, with nearly 100 cross-border IP lawyers participating.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/10/25/art_1340_195668.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.