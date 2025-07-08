ARTICLE
8 July 2025

2025 Revision: Guidance On Application For Cancellation Of A Registered Trademark For Non-use In Three Consecutive Years Without Any Justified Reason

UA
Unitalen Attorneys at Law

Contributor

China Intellectual Property
Unitalen Attorneys At Law

According to the provisions of Article 49 of the Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China and Rule 66 of the Implementing Regulations of the Trademark Law, where a registered trademark stays unused for three consecutive years without any justifiable reason, any unit or individual may apply to the CNIPA for cancellation of the registered trademark, and shall provide an explanation of the relevant circumstances when submitting the application. The Trademark Office of the CNIPA has revised the contents in the Application for Cancellation of a Registered Trademark for Non-use in Three Consecutive Years that was issued in March 2023.

Please refer to the revised content: Application for Cancellation of a Registered Trademark for Non-use in Three Consecutive Years without any Justified Reason

(Source: website of Trademark Office of CNIPA)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

