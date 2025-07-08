ARTICLE
8 July 2025

Madrid System Yearly Review 2025 Released

Unitalen Attorneys at Law

The latest edition of the Madrid System Yearly Review is now online, providing you with facts and figures on the use of the Madrid...
Unitalen Attorneys At Law

The latest edition of the Madrid System Yearly Review is now online, providing you with facts and figures on the use of the Madrid System in 2024. Here are the key figures at a glance:

  • ~65,000 Madrid international applications filed (+1.2%); ~452,889 designations in international applications (+1.1%)
  • 915,034 active international registrations (+2.7%)
  • 7,325,670 designations in active international registrations (+0.6%)
  • For the fourth consecutive year, the UK received the most designations (28,877) in international trademark applications filed in 2024.

Related Reading: Madrid Yearly Review 2025

(Source: WIPO)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

