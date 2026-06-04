China+1 Supply Chain Diversification & Lenders

As tariffs reshape global manufacturing, China+1 strategies will dominate lending decisions for years to come. When manufacturers seek funding for second sites to diversify away from China, lenders face a critical question: are they backing genuine resilience or underwriting a fragile stopgap that could strain balance sheets and create nasty surprises for those committing capital?

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Signing off on a new footprint—or underwriting a costlier set of vulnerabilities?

As tariffs reshape global manufacturing, China+1 will loom large in lending decisions for the next couple of years. When a second site needs funding, lenders must judge whether they are backing real resilience—or a fragile stopgap. A new offshore plant, poorly thought through, can strain balance sheets and liquidity and create nasty surprises for those committing capital.

From one full plant to two half-empty

On paper, diversifying manufacturing away from China to reduce or avoid tariff exposure addresses several issues at once, especially U.S. tariff exposure and customer concerns on geographic concentration. In reality, one fully utilized plant can easily become two partially utilized plants, and tariff savings get swallowed by lost operating leverage.

Two factories often mean duplicated fixed costs: two management teams, two maintenance crews, two sets of overheads. That’s a cost-structure problem before it’s a utilization problem. Lower utilization is survivable if those overheads have been brought down. But unless there’s a credible route back to a leaner cost structure—for example, by shrinking or repurposing the original plant—overall margins become diluted just as financial leverage increases.

The legacy China site is where the story usually becomes real:

Is capacity being taken out, genuinely repurposed, or left running “just in case”?

How does the volume split between the two sites change if demand is higher or lower than planned?

What utilization levels are assumed for each site over time—and what is the plan if those levels are not reached?

If the legacy footprint is not clearly right-sized, financing ends up funding the overlap: two cost bases chasing the same revenues, which hardly makes for a resilient borrower.

Does the new location have the ecosystem to stand on its own?

A new factory can be built quickly, but new suppliers, tooling support, logistics services, and people who know how to run the processes from day to day take much longer to put in place. Where that support is thin on the ground, the China+1 site often begins as a bolt-on final-assembly outpost, still relying on China for critical sub-assemblies, parts, know-how, and problem-solving. From day one, “component tourism” is built in: key inputs travel long distances, requiring more handling, more customs touchpoints, and higher costs.

That trade-off is acceptable while the new plant is still learning: teams need training, processes need tuning, and early production often comes with lower yields, more scrap, and rework. Labor may be cheaper, but in popular destinations—Mexico and Vietnam are the obvious examples—capacity, land, and skilled labor are already in short supply. In this first phase, lead times, working capital, and costs usually stretch, and quality is often uneven. Very often, the path to break-even ends up much longer than the original capex case projected.

To better understand the risks of moving, lenders (and investors, too) should ask for specific information:

Which critical suppliers will relocate?

For suppliers that stay put, is there a qualified dual-source for the new plant?

How long will it take the new plant to attain the current level of performance?

Once fully ramped up, what else will the new site still depend on China for?

What investment and timelines are in place to develop local suppliers, skills, and quality systems (i.e. the ecosystem) for the new China+1 plant?

Stretching working capital as well as capex

A second plant stretches the balance sheet twice over: first through capex, then through working capital. In the early years, a new site rarely runs smoothly. Extra safety stock is needed to cover unstable yields and new suppliers, and component tourism slows order-to-cash. On a true all-in basis, the plant usually runs at weaker profitability until volumes and quality stabilize. The extra inventory ties up cash that could otherwise service debt and squeezes covenant headroom. In practice, lenders are often betting on the post-ramp-up picture, but the business still has to get there without breaching its limits.

A more realistic approach would be explicit about:

Peak working-capital requirements during ramp-up—not a smoothed average

Committed facilities sized to that peak—not just the long-run norm (for example, a Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) sized for seasonal and ramp-up needs, with a clear view on any borrowing base or springing covenant triggers)

Sensitivity cases showing the impact of delays on yield or utilization improvements.

Projections need to mirror the ramp-up as it is likely to happen, not as a steady-state average. If the case only works once the plant reaches mature efficiency, lenders are effectively being asked to rely on the best outcome, not the base case.

The critical question set for lenders

In a credit committee, four questions usually separate a resilient case from a balance-sheet stretch:

What happens to existing capacity?

Will the legacy China plant genuinely shrink or be repurposed, or will it be kept running “just in case” (i.e. two sets of fixed costs for the same demand)?

Will the legacy China plant genuinely shrink or be repurposed, or will it be kept running “just in case” (i.e. two sets of fixed costs for the same demand)? How much worse do lead times get?

Longer lead times usually mean more cash trapped in the cycle: inventory in transit, extra safety stock, and a slower cash conversion cycle. What is the quantified peak working-capital requirement?

Longer lead times usually mean more cash trapped in the cycle: inventory in transit, extra safety stock, and a slower cash conversion cycle. What is the quantified peak working-capital requirement? What will yield look like during ramp-up?

What is the expected yield/quality curve in the new location, and what does that do to margins and cash generation quarter by quarter (not just in steady state)?

What is the expected yield/quality curve in the new location, and what does that do to margins and cash generation quarter by quarter (not just in steady state)? How long until operations normalize?

How long to reach today’s quality and efficiency levels—and what funding, covenant headroom, and contingency are in place until then?

Fund strength, not stretch

For many borrowers, some relocation is unavoidable. China+1 is becoming a structural feature of global manufacturing, rather than a short-term response.

The challenge is that once capital and working capital are committed, fixed costs do not always come out as planned; industry ecosystems take time to grow; and liquidity may be tested long before steady‑state benefits appear. Where those realities are recognized and funded, diversification can strengthen the business. Where they are not, risk tends to be redistributed rather than reduced.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.