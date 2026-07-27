What Every Multinational Should Know About … China’s New Framework For Addressing Economic Sanctions And Supply Chain Risks

China's new State Council decrees establish formal mechanisms to counter foreign extraterritorial measures and protect supply-chain security, creating direct legal conflicts for multinational companies navigating sanctions compliance, supplier diligence, and regulatory investigations. Recent enforcement actions signal that these tools are no longer theoretical but actively deployed, requiring companies to fundamentally redesign their China-facing compliance processes.

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Recent Chinese government measures suggest that China is entering a new phase in the development of its counter-sanctions and anti-extraterritoriality framework. For several years, multinational companies have tracked China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, Blocking Rules, Unreliable Entity List regime, data laws, export control rules, and related measures as part of a growing — though only intermittently enforced — legal architecture. What now appears to be changing is not only the breadth of that framework but the extent to which Chinese authorities may be prepared to formalize and operationalize it in concrete commercial and regulatory settings.

Two new State Council decrees are central to that shift. State Council Decree No. 834 addresses industrial and supply-chain security and creates a broader framework for identifying, monitoring, and responding to risks affecting China’s industrial and supply chains. State Council Decree No. 835 establishes a more formal mechanism for identifying and countering what China characterizes as improper or unjustifiable foreign extraterritorial measures. As State Council regulations, these measures appear to elevate and further institutionalize China’s response toolkit beyond earlier Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China-level (MOFCOM) rules.

Taken together, the decrees may materially affect how multinationals conduct supplier diligence, sanctions compliance, export-control screening, internal investigations, regulatory responses, data handling, and relationship-management decisions involving Chinese entities. They also reinforce a broader People’s Republic of China (PRC) policy approach in which industrial security, supply-chain resilience, and opposition to foreign extraterritorial measures are treated as interconnected elements of national security and economic governance.

For companies operating in or selling to China, the practical significance is not that China-facing diligence, trade compliance, or regulatory-response work should cease. Rather, these developments strengthen the case for more deliberate conflict-of-laws analysis, tighter governance over China-related information collection and data handling, and more carefully designed escalation protocols when global compliance processes intersect with PRC law.

The Emerging Structure: From Framework-Building to Application

Until recently, many companies treated China’s counter-sanctions, blocking, and anti-extraterritoriality regime as important but not yet fully operationalized. That view is becoming harder to maintain.

China already had several relevant legal tools on the books, including the 2021 Blocking Rules, the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, the Unreliable Entity List regime, the Data Security Law, the Personal Information Protection Law, and restrictions on providing documents or data to foreign authorities without approval in certain sectors or circumstances. The new decrees appear to push this architecture further in at least two ways.

First, they appear to formalize institutional mechanisms for identifying and responding to conduct that China views as harmful to its national security, development interests, or legitimate commercial interests. Decree No. 835 reportedly establishes a State Council “working mechanism” involving multiple departments, with the Ministry of Justice playing a central role in identifying foreign measures that China considers unlawful or unjustifiable extraterritorial assertions of jurisdiction. Decree No. 834 likewise appears to establish a coordinated, whole-of-government framework for monitoring, assessing, and responding to risks affecting key industrial and supply chains.

Second, the decrees appear aimed at the mechanics of how foreign legal and compliance demands are implemented in China — particularly where those demands require local information gathering, local cooperation, local remediation, suspension of transactions, or adverse action against Chinese counterparties. In that sense, the measures are not merely symbolic objections to foreign sanctions or investigations. They create more explicit legal hooks for Chinese authorities to characterize foreign trade, sanctions, subsidy, export-control, or investigative measures as objectionable and to restrict implementation or assistance within China.

That matters because many multinational compliance processes are built on assumptions of global consistency. If a counterparty is sanctioned, flagged for export-control or anti-corruption concerns, implicated in forced-labor risk, or subject to an external regulatory investigation, legal or compliance teams of multinationals may assume they can require subsidiaries, affiliates, suppliers, or employees worldwide to collect data, stop transactions, remediate relationships, or respond to regulators in a standardized way. The new PRC measures raise the possibility that those assumptions may no longer hold where China is involved.

The result is not simply a new layer of “China compliance,” but a more direct conflict-of-laws problem. A foreign parent’s global compliance decision may be lawful — or even required — in one jurisdiction, while the local implementation of that decision by a PRC affiliate, employee, or supplier may create separate risk under PRC law. That distinction — between global policy and China-based execution — may become increasingly important in practice.

Decree No. 834: Supply-Chain Security and Limits on Investigative or Information-Gathering Activity

Decree No. 834 reportedly focuses on industrial and supply-chain security and appears intended to create a broader framework for identifying, monitoring, and responding to risks affecting important Chinese industrial and supply chains. In that sense, it appears to do more than regulate discrete corporate conduct. It also establishes a basis for a coordinated governmental approach to supply-chain resilience, including risk monitoring, early warning, and potential intervention where foreign measures or commercial conduct are viewed as disruptive, discriminatory, or harmful to China’s supply-chain interests.

A key implication, however, is that the measure may affect a wide range of supply-chain-related investigations or requests for information conducted in China or directed at China-based actors, especially where those activities are linked to foreign legal mandates or where the collection and transfer of information could implicate PRC restrictions. Commentary on the decree suggests that it reinforces existing PRC limits on unlawful “information collection activities” in the supply-chain context and may increase scrutiny of certain audit or diligence exercises carried out for foreign compliance purposes.

For multinational companies, the activities potentially affected may include:

supplier audits and supplier questionnaires;

supply-chain mapping and traceability exercises;

origin verification;

sanctions and restricted-party diligence;

export-control screening and end-use/end-user checks;

forced-labor, modern slavery, and human-rights diligence;

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and sustainability reviews;

anti-diversion and anti-circumvention inquiries;

internal investigations involving China-based transactions or personnel; and

foreign regulator-driven document collection or fact development.

The concern is not necessarily that each of these activities is prohibited as such. Rather, the concern is that the decree appears to add another source of legal risk where the activity is perceived to undermine PRC supply-chain security interests, violate domestic legal requirements, or facilitate foreign measures that China considers objectionable. That risk may be especially acute where the request seeks detailed information about sub-tier suppliers, sourcing relationships, production locations, labor conditions, customer networks, logistics channels, shipment histories, or politically sensitive geographies.

This is particularly relevant for companies that rely on detailed supplier certifications, origin declarations, customer and shipment tracing, raw material disclosures, transaction histories, or factory-level information to satisfy foreign forced-labor laws, sanctions obligations, customs rules, procurement restrictions, or ESG commitments. If obtaining or transferring that information in China is considered inconsistent with PRC requirements, legal exposure could arise not only from the outbound transfer of data but also from the request itself and from the local collection process.

At the same time, Decree No. 834 appears to extend beyond information gathering alone. It may also provide a basis for investigation or countermeasures where foreign persons or entities are seen as interrupting normal market transactions with Chinese parties, discriminating against Chinese parties in supply chains, or otherwise taking actions that materially harm China’s industrial or supply-chain interests. That could have implications not only for diligence programs, but also for certain de-risking, supplier-remediation, refusal-to-deal, or export-control-driven decisions involving Chinese counterparties.

For that reason, companies should be cautious about treating Decree No. 834 as only a data-collection issue. It may also affect how businesses structure supply-chain diversification, communicate sourcing changes, and implement compliance-driven restrictions involving Chinese suppliers or customers.

Decree No. 835: Countering “Unjustifiable” Extraterritorial Measures

Decree No. 835 appears to be the more explicit anti-extraterritoriality instrument of the two. As a State Council regulation, it appears to elevate and formalize China’s anti-extraterritoriality framework beyond the earlier MOFCOM-level Blocking Rules and Unreliable Entity List regime. The decree reportedly establishes a formal State Council working mechanism involving multiple departments, with the Ministry of Justice playing a central role in identifying foreign laws, regulations, or other measures that China considers to constitute unjustifiable or improper extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Once such a determination is made, Chinese authorities may publicly identify the foreign measure and prohibit organizations or individuals from implementing, complying with, or assisting in its implementation. Commentary on the decree also suggests that authorities may issue prohibition or enforcement orders — potentially on an entity-specific or activity-specific basis — directing particular parties to refrain from implementing identified foreign measures.

The decree also reportedly includes a mechanism under which Chinese citizens and organizations may apply for approval or a waiver in special circumstances to implement otherwise prohibited measures, although it remains unclear how workable or frequently used that process will be in practice. For multinational groups, that may be relevant where PRC subsidiaries are asked to carry out sanctions, export-control, or investigation-related actions required by global policy.

Another notable feature is the creation of a new Malicious Entity List, distinct from China’s existing Unreliable Entity List regime. The Malicious Entity List reportedly targets foreign organizations and individuals that implement, assist in implementing, participate in, or promote the implementation of unjustifiable extraterritorial measures. Depending on how this authority is used, the concept of “promoting” such measures could extend beyond direct compliance activity and potentially capture advocacy or support for the underlying foreign action.

This is a meaningful development because it appears to move beyond abstract policy objections toward a more operational system for identifying specific foreign actions and constraining local compliance with them. It therefore increases the legal and practical tension for companies whose global compliance programs require uniform adherence to:

U.S. sanctions;

EU or UK sanctions;

export-control restrictions;

anti-boycott requirements;

restricted-party screening results;

procurement exclusions;

foreign forced-labor and supply-chain due diligence mandates; and

foreign competition, subsidy, customs, antitrust, anti-bribery, anti-corruption, data-protection, or enforcement investigations.

The legal friction becomes especially sharp where a foreign parent or headquarters function instructs a China subsidiary, branch, affiliate, employee, or supplier to take concrete action because of a foreign law or regulatory demand. That action might include collecting information, producing documents, blocking a customer, declining a shipment, suspending payment, terminating a distributor, delisting a supplier, or answering a regulator’s questionnaire. Under Decree No. 835, the implementation of that step may itself become the relevant issue under PRC law.

The decree may also increase litigation risk. Commentary indicates that Chinese individuals or entities harmed by implementation of an identified foreign extraterritorial measure may have a private right of action against the implementing party. For multinationals, that raises the possibility that a decision taken to comply with foreign legal requirements could create not only regulatory exposure in China but also civil claims from affected Chinese counterparties.

In that sense, the decree raises not just sanctions risk, but governance risk. Many multinational systems are not built to isolate China-facing implementation steps from globally triggered compliance decisions. If a foreign measure is identified as unjustifiable under PRC law, routine internal operating processes may inadvertently place China entities or personnel in the position of executing a prohibited instruction.

How These Decrees Interact with the Existing PRC Framework

The importance of Decrees 834 and 835 is magnified when viewed together with China’s broader legal architecture.

Several existing PRC regimes are already relevant to cross-border compliance activity:

the 2021 Blocking Rules;

the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law;

the Data Security Law;

the Personal Information Protection Law;

export-control restrictions;

state secrets and commercial secrets rules;

sector-specific rules on data, archives, mapping, finance, and statistics; and

restrictions on providing evidence or information to foreign authorities without approval in certain contexts.

The new decrees appear to sit on top of that architecture and provide additional grounds to challenge foreign-facing information collection and compliance implementation. In practical terms, this means that a single corporate action may trigger multiple PRC issues at once. For example:

a supplier questionnaire may raise supply-chain security concerns;

transmitting the response abroad may raise data transfer issues;

using the information to terminate the supplier based on foreign sanctions may raise anti-extraterritoriality issues; and

cooperation with a foreign regulator using China-located documents may raise evidence-transfer or regulatory cooperation restrictions.

This layering effect is important for clients because legal risk may no longer be manageable through a single workstream. Trade compliance, internal investigations, data privacy, employment, procurement, and local regulatory teams may all need to be involved.

Concrete Signs of Enforcement

The clearest reason these developments matter is that Chinese authorities appear to have begun applying them in identifiable cases.

MOFCOM’s May 2, 2026, Blocking Order

On May 2, 2026, MOFCOM reportedly issued a blocking order prohibiting recognition, enforcement, or compliance with certain U.S. sanctions imposed on five Chinese companies allegedly involved in Iranian petroleum transactions.

If widely understood correctly as the first formal invocation of China’s 2021 Blocking Rules, the order is a major development. For years, many companies understood the Blocking Rules to be part of a latent legal toolkit that may or may not be used. A formal blocking order changes the analysis. It gives companies a live example of a situation in which PRC law may expressly prohibit compliance with foreign sanctions.

That creates immediate practical problems for any party dealing with the named entities, including:

financial institutions deciding whether to process payments;

insurers and reinsurers assessing coverage;

commodity traders evaluating cargo exposure;

shipping and logistics companies deciding whether to carry or service goods;

suppliers and customers assessing contract performance; and

multinational groups deciding how sanctions controls should be applied across affiliates.

The dilemma is straightforward but serious: continuing to deal with a named Chinese company may raise foreign sanctions concerns, while refusing to deal or taking restrictive action because of those sanctions may raise PRC blocking or anti-extraterritoriality concerns.

Ministry of Justice Announcement on the EU FSR Investigation of Nuctech

On May 15, 2026, the Ministry of Justice reportedly issued an announcement regarding the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) investigation of Nuctech. The announcement concluded that certain EU investigative practices constituted improper extraterritorial jurisdiction measures under Decree No. 835 and stated that organizations and individuals may not execute or assist in executing those measures.

This development is significant beyond the Nuctech matter itself. It signals that China may use Decree No. 835 not only against sanctions-related measures but also against foreign regulatory investigations that seek information or cooperation from within China.

That has potentially wide implications for regulatory response work. Foreign agencies increasingly seek information that is operationally or physically located in China, including accounting data, procurement files, subsidy-related information, internal communications, source data, emails, pricing materials, supply-chain records, and witness access. If complying with those requests is characterized by PRC authorities as assisting improper extraterritorial measures, companies may face a direct legal conflict between foreign cooperation expectations and Chinese prohibitions.

Operational Risk Areas for Multinational Companies

These developments are likely to affect several recurring business processes.

Supplier diligence and traceability. Programs aimed at identifying forced labor, sanctions exposure, diversion risks, ESG failures, or prohibited sourcing often rely on deep supply-chain visibility. Where China suppliers are asked to disclose sub-tier suppliers, production locations, labor arrangements, customer lists, shipment paths, raw material origins, or ownership information, PRC legal issues may arise, particularly if the request is framed as necessary to satisfy foreign legal restrictions.

Programs aimed at identifying forced labor, sanctions exposure, diversion risks, ESG failures, or prohibited sourcing often rely on deep supply-chain visibility. Where China suppliers are asked to disclose sub-tier suppliers, production locations, labor arrangements, customer lists, shipment paths, raw material origins, or ownership information, PRC legal issues may arise, particularly if the request is framed as necessary to satisfy foreign legal restrictions. Global sanctions-screening and restricted-party controls. Many companies run centralized screening tools that automatically block, pause, or escalate transactions once a sanctions-related hit is identified. If a Chinese counterparty is affected and the basis for the action is a foreign measure that China has opposed or blocked, there may be risk in implementing that result automatically within China or through China personnel.

Many companies run centralized screening tools that automatically block, pause, or escalate transactions once a sanctions-related hit is identified. If a Chinese counterparty is affected and the basis for the action is a foreign measure that China has opposed or blocked, there may be risk in implementing that result automatically within China or through China personnel. Export-control and end-use diligence. End-user and end-use checks involving Chinese customers, distributors, and downstream users may require information collection that becomes legally sensitive if tied to foreign control regimes. This may be especially true where the inquiry seeks granular operational, customer, technical, or shipment information.

End-user and end-use checks involving Chinese customers, distributors, and downstream users may require information collection that becomes legally sensitive if tied to foreign control regimes. This may be especially true where the inquiry seeks granular operational, customer, technical, or shipment information. Internal investigations. Cross-border investigations often require local employees or affiliates to collect emails, transaction records, shipping data, and communications, then provide them to outside counsel or headquarters. If the underlying investigation is connected to sanctions, forced labor, trade diversion, foreign subsidy inquiries, or other foreign legal demands, companies should not assume that standard investigation protocols can simply be extended into China without modification.

Cross-border investigations often require local employees or affiliates to collect emails, transaction records, shipping data, and communications, then provide them to outside counsel or headquarters. If the underlying investigation is connected to sanctions, forced labor, trade diversion, foreign subsidy inquiries, or other foreign legal demands, companies should not assume that standard investigation protocols can simply be extended into China without modification. Regulatory inquiries and dawn-raid response support. Where a foreign regulator asks a multinational to produce China-located information, interview China-based personnel, or explain China-based commercial arrangements, the company may need to analyze not only data transfer restrictions but also whether local cooperation could be viewed as implementing an improper extraterritorial measure.

Where a foreign regulator asks a multinational to produce China-located information, interview China-based personnel, or explain China-based commercial arrangements, the company may need to analyze not only data transfer restrictions but also whether local cooperation could be viewed as implementing an improper extraterritorial measure. Contract suspension and termination decisions. Suspending or terminating a Chinese supplier, customer, distributor, or service provider based expressly on foreign sanctions, foreign subsidy concerns, or foreign political-risk criteria may create local-law exposure, especially if local affiliates are involved in executing the decision or communicating the rationale.

What Companies With International Supply Chains in China Should Do Now

The answer is not to stop diligence, trade compliance, or regulatory-response work involving China. It is to make those processes more deliberate and more legally segmented.

Companies with China exposure should consider reviewing the following:

China-facing diligence protocols. Audit questionnaires, mapping requests, on-site review procedures, and certification demands should be reviewed to assess whether they seek information that may be sensitive under PRC law and whether the request can be narrowed, localized, sequenced, or otherwise redesigned.

Audit questionnaires, mapping requests, on-site review procedures, and certification demands should be reviewed to assess whether they seek information that may be sensitive under PRC law and whether the request can be narrowed, localized, sequenced, or otherwise redesigned. Conflict-of-laws screening. Companies should consider introducing an explicit conflict-of-laws check before implementing foreign sanctions, export-control, due-diligence, or regulatory-response measures that require action by China entities or personnel.

Companies should consider introducing an explicit conflict-of-laws check before implementing foreign sanctions, export-control, due-diligence, or regulatory-response measures that require action by China entities or personnel. Data and information-transfer procedures. Requests for China-origin data should be assessed not only under privacy and data-export rules but also in light of supply-chain security, anti-extraterritoriality, secrecy, archives, and industry-specific rules.

Requests for China-origin data should be assessed not only under privacy and data-export rules but also in light of supply-chain security, anti-extraterritoriality, secrecy, archives, and industry-specific rules. Decision architecture for sanctions and terminations. Rather than relying on automatic global controls, companies may need a more nuanced process for China-related counterparties, including legal review before blocking, suspending, or terminating business and careful consideration of how the rationale is documented.

Rather than relying on automatic global controls, companies may need a more nuanced process for China-related counterparties, including legal review before blocking, suspending, or terminating business and careful consideration of how the rationale is documented. Regulatory-response playbooks. Companies should ensure that they have China-specific protocols for responding to foreign government requests, subpoenas, questionnaires, and investigative demands that may touch China-based documents, employees, or operational information.

Companies should ensure that they have China-specific protocols for responding to foreign government requests, subpoenas, questionnaires, and investigative demands that may touch China-based documents, employees, or operational information. Internal communications and documentation. The way decisions are described matters. Internal instructions that explicitly direct a China team or supplier to act “because of U.S. sanctions,” “to comply with EU investigative demands,” or “to satisfy forced-labor restrictions” may create avoidable PRC-law sensitivity. Communications should be carefully reviewed.

The way decisions are described matters. Internal instructions that explicitly direct a China team or supplier to act “because of U.S. sanctions,” “to comply with EU investigative demands,” or “to satisfy forced-labor restrictions” may create avoidable PRC-law sensitivity. Communications should be carefully reviewed. Escalation and governance. Trade compliance, disputes, investigations, privacy, procurement, HR, public policy, and local China counsel should have a clear path for rapid escalation when a China-related issue involves foreign sanctions, export controls, supply-chain diligence, or regulator requests. Some items to consider here include: a trigger list for high-risk China-related requests; mandatory legal review of China-facing diligence tied to sanctions, forced labor, export controls, or ESG obligations; local review before collecting or transmitting certain categories of supply-chain information; controls on who may instruct China personnel or suppliers to respond to foreign legal demands; protocols for handling blocked or sensitive counterparties in screening systems; a review requirement for China-related suspensions and terminations; pre-approved messaging templates for counterparties and affiliates; and training for legal, compliance, procurement, and investigation teams on PRC anti-extraterritoriality and supply-chain security risks.

Trade compliance, disputes, investigations, privacy, procurement, HR, public policy, and local China counsel should have a clear path for rapid escalation when a China-related issue involves foreign sanctions, export controls, supply-chain diligence, or regulator requests. Some items to consider here include:

China’s new decrees, together with the reported MOFCOM blocking order and the Ministry of Justice’s Nuctech-related announcement, suggest that PRC authorities are increasingly prepared to use counter-sanctions and anti-extraterritoriality tools in concrete settings. For multinational companies, the result is a more immediate and operational conflict-of-laws problem.

The main lesson is not that China-related diligence or compliance must stop. It is that many routine global practices – supplier audits, sanctions implementation, export-control checks, internal investigations, foreign regulator responses, and termination decisions — now require a more tailored China-specific legal analysis than many organizations have historically applied.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.