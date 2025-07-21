How Can Foreign Private Equity Funds Be Established In China?

Overview of QFLP and QDLP

The Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership (QFLP) program is a pilot initiative launched by various local governments in China, designed to provide a key avenue for foreign investors to access China's financial markets. Through this framework, foreign investors may participate in setting up either a foreign-invested equity investment management entity (QFLP Manager) or a foreign-invested equity investment fund (QFLP Fund)—together referred to as QFLP Enterprises.

One of the standout benefits of the QFLP structure is that it allows foreign currency contributions to be converted into RMB at the fund level in advance, enabling RMB-denominated equity investments. This means that foreign exchange settlement is pre-approved upon the establishment of the QFLP entity, rather than being deferred to the capital call stage

QDLP stands for Qualified Domestic Limited Partner. It is a pilot program launched by Chinese regulators to allow domestic (onshore) institutional investors in China to legally invest in overseas alternative assets (such as hedge funds, private equity, and other offshore products), via a quota-based system.

The purpose of QDLP is to provide legal channel for wealthy Chinese institutions (and sometimes HNWIs) to invest offshore; Help international asset managers raise RMB capital from China and deploy it into global markets;

Case Studies: How Industry Players Use QFLP and QDLP to Unlock Opportunities?

Case 1: Silicon Valley VC Cracks China's FX Barrier via QFLP

A prominent venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley wanted to invest in China's booming new energy vehicle (NEV) sector. However, China's strict foreign exchange controls posed a significant hurdle. To solve this, the firm applied for QFLP status in Shanghai. With approval, it was able to convert USD 1 billion into RMB under the QFLP program and set up an RMB-denominated fund. The capital was then used to make a major investment in a rising Chinese EV startup.

Case 2: Zhejiang Investor Taps into Global ESG Growth via QDLP

A high-net-worth investor from Zhejiang wanted to gain exposure to overseas ESG opportunities, particularly in carbon neutrality-themed ETFs. Instead of facing China's personal foreign exchange limit, the investor subscribed to a QDLP fund with a USD 5 million ticket size. This allowed them to legally invest offshore and benefit from the long-term growth of the global green energy sector—all while staying compliant with local capital controls.

QDLP VS QFLP 对比项目ITEM 合格境内有限合伙人 QDLP 合格境外有限合伙人 QFLP 制度目的 Purpose 境内投资者投资海外资产 Enable domestic investors to invest overseas 境外投资者投资境内资产 Enable foreign investors to invest in China 适用主体 Applicable Entity 外资私募基金管理人(WFOE PFM) Foreign fund managers with WFOE PFM licenses 外资股权/VC基金管理人（WFOE)） Foreign fund managers with WFOE PFM license 资金来源 Source of Capital 境内高净值客户、机构投资人 Onshore high-net-worth individuals and institutions 境外LP 美元、欧元等 Offshore LPs (USD, EUR, etc.) 投资范围 Investment Scope 境外：股票、债券、PE、对冲基金、REITs、期权等 Offshore: public markets, bonds, hedge funds, PE, REITs, structured products 境内：未上市企业股权、VC项目、人民币项目 Onshore: unlisted equity, VC/PE deals, RMB-denominated projects 资质许可 Licensing Authority 地方金融监管局发放 QDLP 试点资格 Local financial bureaus issue QDLP quota 地方商务委 + 金融办备案 QFLP 管理人资格 Local commerce bureau & financial office issue QFLP qualifications 运作模式 Operation Structure 在华设立WFOE → 申请QDLP牌照 → 募资设基金 → 投境外. Set up WFOE → Apply for QDLP quota → Launch QDLP fund → Invest abroad 在华设立WFOE → 设合伙企业 → 投中国项目 Set up WFOE → Form a fund entity (L.P.) → Invest in China projects 外汇管理 FX Control 须申请QDLP投资额度，逐笔申报 Quota-based, subject to SAFE (foreign exchange regulator) approval QFLP企业享有一定外汇结汇便利 Enjoys preferential FX settlement treatment (e.g., green channel 代表机构 Representative Institutions 黑石、桥水、富敦、百达、凯雷、安中、Neuberger Berman 等. BlackRock, Bridgewater, Fullerton, Credit Suisse, Neuberger Berman, Aberdeen, PIMCO 红杉、高瓴、淡马锡、凯雷、IDG、华平、纪源资本等. Sequoia, Hillhouse, Temasek, Carlyle, Warburg Pincus, IDG Capita 主要试点城市 Major Pilot Cities 上海、北京、深圳、广州 Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Qingdao 上海、北京、天津、杭州 Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Suzhou, Hainan, Hangzhou

Taking Shanghai as an Example: Procedures for Establishing a Private Fund Management Company

Preliminary Approvals

District Financial Bureau Preliminary Review:

Industry departments and investment promotion centers within the district submit the enterprise's application materials to the district financial bureau. The district financial bureau conducts a preliminary review according to regulations, evaluating shareholders, senior management qualifications, registered capital, business scope, etc. Qualified enterprises are reported to the Municipal Financial Bureau.

2.Municipal Financial Bureau Review:

The Municipal Financial Bureau and the Shanghai CSRC jointly review the materials. Upon approval, the district government issues a formal letter requesting support for establishment from the Municipal Financial Bureau. The Municipal Financial Bureau then issues an approval letter for the company's establishment, and a copy is sent to the Municipal Administration for Market Regulation.

Business Registration

Pre-approval of Name:

Submit the name pre-approval application via the official website of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation. The company name should clearly include terms such as "Private Fund," "Private Fund Management," or "Venture Capital." It is recommended to select names that highlight investment features and prepare 3–5 alternatives to increase approval success.

Preparation of Registration Materials:

These include:

Copies of all investors' ID cards

Proof of registered capital (no need for capital verification report under subscribed capital system, but both registered and paid-in capital must remain above RMB 10 million)

Proof of registered office (e.g., lease agreement, property ownership certificate)

Articles of association

Qualification documents of senior executives

Online Submission of Application

Register through the "One-Stop Online Service" platform or the Market Regulation Bureau's website. Accurately fill in all required fields, especially senior management qualifications.

Review and Business License Issuance:

The Market Regulation Bureau reviews the submitted materials. Upon approval, a notice of establishment will be issued. With this notice, applicants may collect the business license in person or opt for postal delivery.

Tax Registration Seal Carving: With the business license, proceed to a designated public security location to carve the company's official seal, financial seal, legal representative seal, etc. Bank Account Opening: Choose a commercial bank to open a basic corporate account for handling daily transactions. Tax Registration: Register with the local tax bureau, determine applicable tax categories, and obtain the tax registration certificate for future tax declarations and payments.

AMAC (Asset Management Association of China) Filing

Prepare Required Materials:

According to the Measures for the Registration and Filing of Private Investment Funds and relevant guidelines, prepare the necessary materials. A law firm must be commissioned to conduct due diligence and issue a legal opinion letter.

Account Registration:

Log in to the AMBERS System (https://ambers.amac.org.cn) for fund manager registration.

Log in to the Employee Management Platform (https://human.amac.org.cn) to register all staff. Upon successful AMBERS registration, the contact email will receive login credentials for the employee system.

Submission of Materials:

Fill in employee details on the employee platform. Employees log in with their individual accounts, submit qualification applications, and fill in personal details. The institutional admin verifies and then submits to AMAC for review. Once approved, data syncs to the AMBERS system.

Fill in institution details in AMBERS, including 9 sections such as basic information, internal policies, etc. Employee-related data must be first completed in the employee system.

Association Processing:

Submit Application: Once the institution confirms all AMBERS information is accurate and complete, the fund manager registration application can be submitted.

AMAC Review: Incomplete applications will be returned within 5 business days. If complete, AMAC will verify all information within 20 business days (excluding supplementary time).

Result Notification: Approval results will be sent via email. Once approved, the manager's information will be publicly displayed the following day on the AMAC website. If rejected, reasons will be provided via AMBERS.

Checklist for Registration Application Materials

Business License:

Submit a copy of the unified business license (after "three-in-one" reform), stamped with the company seal.

Articles of Association / Partnership Agreement:

Submit the most updated version. If modified, attach amendments or the revised version. All pages must be stamped with the company seal and use page-seals.

Proof of Paid-in Capital:

Submit capital verification reports or bank slips. Names of contributors, committed and paid-in capital must match company registry. If changes occurred post-contribution, include transfer agreements and bank receipts or re-issue capital verification. Bank receipts must be stamped by the bank; capital reports must be sealed by a CPA firm.

Employee-Related Documents:

Minimum of 5 full-time employees

Submit resumes, social security contribution records (showing company name), labor or service contracts

For new joiners without contribution history, submit social security enrollment proof

If using a third-party for social security, provide tripartite agreement, qualifications, and contribution records

Stamped by the company and relevant departments

Office Premises Proof:

Must comply with regulations. Submit property certificate or lease agreement (minimum remaining term of 12 months). For sub-leases, provide original lease, sublease agreement, and landlord/management consent. If rent-free by related parties, provide consent documents. If registered and operating addresses differ under different CSRC jurisdictions, submit justification. Stamp all copies with company seal and page-seals.

Business Plan:

Must be feasible and aligned with the firm's direction and staffing. Detail future operations, team background, fundraising plan, investment areas, etc. Avoid templates. Stamp with company seal and use page-seals.

Group-Affiliated Applications:

If the same controller owns multiple private fund managers, provide justification and compliance documentation. Describe the group's fund operations, compliance systems, and internal controls. Signed or sealed by the ultimate controller with page-seals.

Commitment Letters:

Download and fill in the latest version from AMBERS

Include all relevant signatories: company, controlling shareholder, legal rep, compliance/risk officer, etc.

Use company stamp and page-seals

If engaging in bond investments or with past bond-related experience, also submit a letter committing not to engage in prohibited structured bond issuance.

Change of Registration Information:

For existing fund managers, submit necessary materials when updating information. If controllers or key stakeholders change, submit a special legal opinion and related supporting documents. All stamped.

Government-Related Documents:

If supported by government (e.g., subsidies, tenders, fund allocation), submit relevant documents. For private equity/venture funds with signed investment agreements or selected by government guidance funds, submit project agreements or letters of intent. Stamp all non-government docs with company seal.

Internal Policies:

Submit systems aligned with the proposed business:

Internal control & compliance

Fund operation policies

Emergency response plans

Topics should include risk control, information disclosure, insider trading prevention, marketing control, etc. All documents must be stamped.

Conflicted Business Approval:

Disclose any branches, subsidiaries, or related parties engaging in conflicting businesses (e.g., microfinance, leasing). Provide regulatory approvals stamped by relevant authorities.

Integrity Records:

Declare whether any controlling shareholders, executives, or the company itself have any negative records. If so, submit relevant judicial, administrative, or self-regulatory documents, and explain accountability.

Other Documents:

If controlling shareholders are individuals, disclose debt status

If legal reps or executives invest via SPVs, submit SPV capital verification or bank slips

Ensure actual paid-in capital (after look-through) meets compliance thresholds

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.