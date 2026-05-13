Protecting Innovation On The Field – IP Protection For Live Sports Broadcasts

April 26, 2026 is World Intellectual Property Day, and this year's theme, "IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate!" accurately captures the growing digital trend in competitive sports. For audiences today, watching live broadcasts of major events anytime and anywhere on online platforms has become routine. Some even use VR or AR devices to immerse themselves in the action from multiple angles and experience thrilling moments up close. Behind these ever improving viewing experiences lies a tremendous amount of creative input and innovation. At the same time, when viewers take screenshots during a live broadcast, edit highlight clips, and share them on social media, they are engaging in secondary dissemination and recreation of the event content. That is why strengthening IP protection in the field of live sports broadcasts is not only about respecting the efforts of creators or protecting the commercial value of the industry, but also an important step toward encouraging more innovation in sports.

1. The Importance of IP Protection for Live Sports Broadcasts

A live sports broadcast is far from a simple recording of factual events. The production of a broadcast signal involves multiple complex creative processes, including multi camera coordination, real time data and graphic overlays, professional commentary, slow motion replays and editing, and even 3D motion capture and AR rendering. All of these elements combine to form an original audiovisual work protected under copyright law. The revenue that event organizers earn through copyright licensing provides the financial foundation for maintaining tournament operations, increasing prize money, and developing young talent. These investments ultimately translate into higher quality event presentations and drive the advancement of competitive sports.

However, illegal streaming has evolved into an organized, industrial black market. Industry estimates suggest that pirated broadcasts cause annual copyright revenue losses of up to 28 billion US dollars1, forcing event organizers and authorized broadcasters to invest substantial resources in enforcement. If this continues, the sports industry might lose the financial incentive and momentum for ongoing innovation. For viewers, pirate platforms may appear to offer free and convenient access, but in reality, they deliver poor picture quality and severe lag, significantly diminishing the viewing experience. What is more concerning is that using these pirate sites exposes viewers to serious security risks, including malware infections, personal data leaks, and financial fraud, and may even lure them into illegal online gambling activities.

2. Copyright Infringement Risks When Watching Sports

As key participants in the sports ecosystem, viewers' actions have a direct impact on the effectiveness of IP protection. Currently, ordinary viewers commonly encounter three main types of infringement. The first is unauthorized websites or apps that offer complete live or delayed broadcasts of events. These platforms typically operate on a “free with ads” model, directly competing with and undermining legitimate channels, and watching such pirated broadcasts objectively supports infringing activities. The second is fragmented dissemination on social media, where viewers upload video clips or screenshots from live broadcasts to short video platforms. By selecting the most exciting moments, these clips can satisfy part of the audience's demand for event coverage. The third is real time text and image live blogging, or using streaming platforms to share live footage directly from a television or computer screen. All of these actions, which involve sharing core event content without authorization, infringe on the copyright of the event organizers and the commercial interests of the broadcasters.

3. Lawful Viewing and Sharing Practices for Audiences

To protect intellectual property and reduce potential infringement risks, audiences should both watch events through legitimate channels and be mindful of sharing their experiences safely and in compliance with the law. Today, there are many lawful ways to watch sports, including video apps partnered with event organizers, smart TV applications, and official sports channels like ESPN. These platforms not only provide high definition, stable live and on demand streaming, but also offer added features such as multi angle viewing and real time data analysis. In addition, official social media accounts of some sports events release free content on video platforms. When choosing a platform, viewers should look for official authorization marks and copyright watermarks, and actively avoid unofficial channels that advertise “free live streams.”

When sharing their viewing experiences on social media, audiences should be aware of the legal boundaries. Relatively safe practices include 1) sharing personal photos that do not contain substantive event footage, while being careful to avoid including the likeness of athletes or other spectators; 2) posting written comments and emotional reactions, ensuring the content is independently created; 3) reposting officially authorized news articles, making sure the content remains intact and unaltered; and 4) using the official “share” buttons provided by the platforms. High risk practices include: 1) uploading unauthorized event footage or video clips, regardless of length, as this carries infringement risk; 2) using screen recording to share legitimate broadcast footage or real time streaming of events on live platforms; 3) creating and distributing highlight reels that include complete game segments; and 4) using event footage for commercial promotion or live stream selling without authorization.

Thanks to the continuous advancement of digital technology, live sports broadcasts not only deliver the excitement and suspense of the competition itself, but also drive creative and technical innovation. Audiences are not only the strongest supporters of sports events, but also indispensable participants in the sports innovation ecosystem, playing a key role in protecting the creative vitality of the sports industry. We shall start with every authorized click and every compliant share, taking small steps to protect the innovation that happens on and off the field, so that competitive sports can achieve even greater development under the protection of the rule of law.

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