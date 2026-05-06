China recently adopted major new trade secret rules, and many foreign companies will draw exactly the wrong lesson from them. They will see stronger trade secret protection and assume they can rely less on China...

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China’s New Trade Secret Rules Do Not Replace China NNN Agreements

China recently adopted major new trade secret rules, and many foreign companies will draw exactly the wrong lesson from them. They will see stronger trade secret protection and assume they can rely less on China contracts.

That is a mistake.

China’s new Regulation on the Protection of Trade Secrets takes effect June 1, 2026. It should make some trade secret claims easier to bring and some administrative enforcement more effective. For companies with valuable know-how, formulas, processes, customer information, technical data, or operational methods, that is good news.

But it does not replace a China NNN Agreement. Trade secret law protects trade secrets. A China NNN Agreement protects against a broader set of risks: unauthorized use, disclosure within the Chinese side’s network, and circumvention. Those are often the risks that matter most when foreign companies deal with Chinese manufacturers, suppliers, product developers, and sourcing companies.

A U.S.-Style NDA Is Still the Wrong Tool

Many companies still use U.S.-style NDAs with Chinese manufacturers. This is a bad idea.

These agreements are often in English, governed by U.S. law, and enforceable in U.S. courts or foreign arbitration. They usually focus on confidentiality, not use or circumvention. They often make sense to the foreign company’s home-country lawyer, but not to a Chinese court.

If your Chinese counterparty breaches, you need a contract that works where the counterparty is located, where its assets are located, and where enforcement pressure can be applied. For most China manufacturing relationships, that means a China-focused agreement written for Chinese law and Chinese court enforcement.

A U.S. judgment against a Chinese factory is usually worth very little if everything the factory owns is in China. A contract that cannot be enforced quickly in China may give comfort, but not protection.

China’s New Trade Secret Rules Are Useful, but Limited

China’s new trade secret regulation gives businesses a more developed framework for determining what qualifies as a trade secret, what counts as infringement, and how administrative authorities can investigate and penalize misconduct.

The framework is clearer now, but it does not change what trade secret law is. To rely on trade secret protection, you generally need to prove the information is not publicly known, has commercial value because it is not publicly known, and was subject to reasonable confidentiality measures. The evidentiary burden is real, and it can become a serious problem in a fast-moving factory dispute.

Many companies disclose information to Chinese factories that is commercially valuable but not always easy to prove as a trade secret. A product idea may combine public and non-public elements. A design may be partly visible. A sourcing strategy may be valuable because of how it is assembled. A customer relationship may be commercially critical but not a classic trade secret. A product concept may be early-stage and hard to categorize.

If your protection depends only on trade secret law, you may end up fighting about whether the information qualifies as a trade secret when the real issue is much simpler: the Chinese side agreed not to use your information against you. That is why China NNN Agreements still matter.

Use, Not Disclosure, Is Usually the Real Threat

Western companies often focus first on disclosure. They worry the factory will reveal their information to the world. In practice, the bigger risk is usually that the factory will use the information itself.

It will make your product. It will modify your design. It will sell a similar product to someone else. It will use your tooling, specifications, pricing, packaging, customer knowledge, or production methods to compete with you.

A standard NDA is poorly suited for this problem because it focuses mostly on keeping information confidential. A China NNN Agreement goes further. Its non-use provision says the Chinese company cannot use your information, designs, concepts, prototypes, specifications, or business information to compete with you.

The issue is not merely whether your information is secret. The issue is whether the Chinese company is contractually prohibited from using it. That gives you a direct contract claim rather than forcing everything through the narrower lens of trade secret law.

Non-Disclosure Must Cover China’s Real Business Networks

Non-disclosure still matters, but it needs to be drafted for China.

Chinese manufacturers often work through networks of affiliates, subcontractors, family-owned companies, group companies, friends, related factories, and sourcing partners. Information can move through that network quickly. The factory may not even view this as disclosure. It may view it as normal business.

That is exactly why generic Western NDAs are so often inadequate. A China NNN Agreement should make clear that disclosure to affiliates, subcontractors, related entities, group companies, and other third parties is still disclosure. It should also make the contracting party responsible if the information is misused by someone inside that network.

Without that, the Chinese side may simply pass your information to a related company and then claim it did not personally breach the agreement. We see this regularly in China manufacturing matters.

Non-Circumvention Is Often the Business Killer

Trade secret law also does not fully address circumvention.

You find the factory. You develop the product. You identify the customers. You build the market. You assume the risk. Then the Chinese supplier decides it no longer needs you and starts selling directly to your customers, your distributors, or your market.

That can destroy a business. It may not always be a clean trade secret case, but it is exactly the kind of conduct a China NNN Agreement should address.

The non-circumvention provision should prevent the Chinese side from using the relationship, information, opportunity, or customer access you created to cut you out. For many companies, this is the most important part of the agreement. A company that is protected against disclosure but not protected against circumvention is not really protected.

Administrative Enforcement Is Not the Same as Contract Leverage

China’s new trade secret regulation strengthens administrative enforcement, but administrative enforcement is not the same as having contract leverage against your counterparty.

A strong China NNN Agreement sets the rules before the relationship begins. It tells the Chinese company exactly what it cannot do. It creates direct contractual liability. It allows you to point to specific obligations and specific consequences.

A properly drafted NNN Agreement can also include a liquidated damages provision that gives the Chinese side a concrete reason not to breach. A vague threat of future litigation rarely scares a factory. A clear damages number, tied to a China-enforceable agreement, is much harder to ignore and gives you real leverage when you need it.

Good China contracts are not drafted only to win litigation. They are drafted to prevent litigation by making breach look dangerous, expensive, and foolish. A well-drafted China NNN Agreement can often stop bad conduct before it becomes a lawsuit. Trade secret law may help after the theft. A strong China NNN Agreement helps prevent the theft.

A China NNN Agreement Is Not Just a Translated NDA

A real China NNN Agreement is not an NDA translated into Chinese. It is a China contract designed for China risks and China enforcement.

It should usually be written in Chinese, governed by Chinese law, and enforceable in a Chinese court with jurisdiction over the Chinese party. This is not a technical preference. It is about where you can actually enforce the contract when things go wrong. If your dispute must be litigated in a U.S. court, but the factory, its bank accounts, and its assets are in China, your leverage may be limited when you need it most.

A proper China NNN Agreement should define the protected information and prohibited conduct clearly. It should address non-use, non-disclosure, and non-circumvention. It should account for subcontractors, affiliates, group companies, and related parties. It should include liquidated damages provisions that are serious enough to deter breach but realistic enough to be enforceable.

This is where cheap templates and bargain-basement “China contracts” often do real damage. They create the illusion of protection. Sometimes they are useless. Sometimes they are worse than useless because they give the Chinese side a clear look at what you are trying to protect before real protection is in place, disclose too much, or use the wrong legal structure entirely.

The wrong China contract can be worse than no contract at all.

What Companies Should Do Now

China’s new trade secret rules are worth paying attention to. Companies should review their confidentiality practices, internal controls, employee procedures, evidence preservation, and trade secret documentation. If you ever need to bring a trade secret claim in China, those things will determine whether you win or lose.

But do not confuse better trade secret protection with complete protection. If you are dealing with a Chinese manufacturer, supplier, product developer, sourcing agent, or potential business partner, ask yourself what you are really trying to prevent.

Are you trying to stop the Chinese side from using your product idea? From sharing your information with affiliates or subcontractors? From selling your product to your customers? From using your tooling, specifications, prototypes, packaging, pricing, or business model to compete with you?

If the answer to any of these is yes, trade secret law is not enough. You need a China NNN Agreement drafted for those risks.

FAQ: China Trade Secret Rules and NNN Agreements

Do China’s new trade secret rules make China NNN Agreements unnecessary?

No. The new rules may help with trade secret claims, but NNN Agreements cover broader risks, including non-use, internal disclosure, and circumvention.

What is the difference between a China NDA and a China NNN Agreement?

A China NDA mainly focuses on confidentiality. A China NNN Agreement focuses on non-use, non-disclosure, and non-circumvention, which better matches the risks foreign companies face when working with Chinese manufacturers and product developers.

Why is non-use so important in China manufacturing?

Because the biggest risk is often not public disclosure. It is the Chinese side using your product idea, design, prototype, specifications, tooling, pricing, or business information to compete with you.

Should a China NNN Agreement be in Chinese?

Usually, yes. A China NNN Agreement should generally be drafted in Chinese for enforcement in China.

Can trade secret law protect product ideas?

Sometimes, but not always. Many product ideas are commercially valuable but difficult to prove as trade secrets. A China NNN Agreement can protect against misuse by contract, even when trade secret protection is uncertain.

Is a cheap China NNN template better than nothing?

Often, no. A bad China contract can create false confidence, expose too much information, use the wrong legal structure, or fail where enforcement matters most. For China manufacturing and product development, the contract needs to be built for the specific transaction and the specific Chinese counterparty.

A Better Law Does Not Mean You Need a Weaker Contract

China’s new trade secret rules are a positive development. They should help some companies protect genuine trade secrets and pursue misappropriation claims more effectively. But they do not replace China NNN Agreements because they do not address the full range of real-world risks foreign companies face in China manufacturing and product development.

Foreign companies usually are not destroyed because a Chinese factory publicly reveals their confidential information. They are destroyed because the factory uses their idea, gives it to a related company, sells around them, or copies their product well enough to take the market they built.

Trade secret law helps with part of that problem. A well-drafted China NNN Agreement addresses much more of it.

China’s New Trade Secret Rules Do Not Replace China NNN Agreements

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.