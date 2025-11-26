ARTICLE
26 November 2025

Holiday Notice 2026

AFD China

Please kindly be informed of the Chinese public holidays in 2026 as well as the working-day adjustment...
Please kindly be informed of the Chinese public holidays in 2026 as well as the working-day adjustment as follows:

Holiday/ Working-day Adjustment

Date

Office status

New Year Day Holiday

Jan 1 –- Jan 3, 2026

closed

Adjusted Working day

Jan 4 (Sunday)

open

Chinese New Year Holiday
(Spring Festival Holiday)

Feb 15 – Feb 23

closed

Adjusted Working days

Feb 14 (Saturday)
Feb 28 (Saturday)

open

Qingming Festival Holiday
(Tomb Sweeping Day)

Apr 4 – Apr 6

closed

Labor Day Holiday

May 1 – May 5

closed

Adjusted Working day

May 9 (Saturday)

open

Dragon Boat Festival Holiday

Jun 19 – Jun 21

closed

Mid-Autumn Festival Holiday

Sep 25 – Sep 27

closed

Chinese National Day Holiday

Oct 1 – Oct 7

closed

Adjusted Working days

Sep 20 (Sunday)
Oct 10 (Saturday)

open

The CNIPA and our firm will close during the holidays and you may check if any important deadlines in 2026 fall within the holidays.

