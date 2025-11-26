Holiday Notice 2026

- within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and International Law topic(s)
- in China
Please kindly be informed of the Chinese public holidays in 2026 as well as the working-day adjustment as follows:
|
Holiday/ Working-day Adjustment
|
Date
|
Office status
|
New Year Day Holiday
|
Jan 1 –- Jan 3, 2026
|
closed
|
Adjusted Working day
|
Jan 4 (Sunday)
|
open
|
Chinese New Year Holiday
|
Feb 15 – Feb 23
|
closed
|
Adjusted Working days
|
Feb 14 (Saturday)
|
open
|
Qingming Festival Holiday
|
Apr 4 – Apr 6
|
closed
|
Labor Day Holiday
|
May 1 – May 5
|
closed
|
Adjusted Working day
|
May 9 (Saturday)
|
open
|
Dragon Boat Festival Holiday
|
Jun 19 – Jun 21
|
closed
|
Mid-Autumn Festival Holiday
|
Sep 25 – Sep 27
|
closed
|
Chinese National Day Holiday
|
Oct 1 – Oct 7
|
closed
|
Adjusted Working days
|
Sep 20 (Sunday)
|
open
The CNIPA and our firm will close during the holidays and you may check if any important deadlines in 2026 fall within the holidays.