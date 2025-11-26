Holiday Notice 2026

Please kindly be informed of the Chinese public holidays in 2026 as well as the working-day adjustment...

Please kindly be informed of the Chinese public holidays in 2026 as well as the working-day adjustment as follows:

Holiday/ Working-day Adjustment Date Office status New Year Day Holiday Jan 1 –- Jan 3, 2026 closed Adjusted Working day Jan 4 (Sunday) open Chinese New Year Holiday

(Spring Festival Holiday) Feb 15 – Feb 23 closed Adjusted Working days Feb 14 (Saturday)

Feb 28 (Saturday) open Qingming Festival Holiday

(Tomb Sweeping Day) Apr 4 – Apr 6 closed Labor Day Holiday May 1 – May 5 closed Adjusted Working day May 9 (Saturday) open Dragon Boat Festival Holiday Jun 19 – Jun 21 closed Mid-Autumn Festival Holiday Sep 25 – Sep 27 closed Chinese National Day Holiday Oct 1 – Oct 7 closed Adjusted Working days Sep 20 (Sunday)

Oct 10 (Saturday) open

The CNIPA and our firm will close during the holidays and you may check if any important deadlines in 2026 fall within the holidays.