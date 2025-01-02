ARTICLE
2 January 2025

Holiday Notice 2025

AC
AFD China

Contributor

AFD China logo
Please kindly be informed of the Chinese public holidays in 2025 as well as the working-day adjustment as follows:
China Law Department Performance
AFD China Intellectual Property
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Holiday/ Working-day Adjustment

Date

Office status

New Year Day Holiday

Jan 1, 2025

closed

Chinese New Year Holiday
(Spring Festival Holiday)

Jan 28 - Feb 4

closed

Adjusted Working days

Jan 26 (Sunday)
Feb 8 (Saturday)

open

Qingming Festival Holiday
(Tomb Sweeping Day)

Apr 4 – Apr 6

closed

Labor Day Holiday

May 1 - May 5

closed

Adjusted Working day

Apr 27 (Sunday)

open

Dragon Boat Festival Holiday

May 31 – Jun 2

closed

Mid-Autumn Festival Holiday & Chinese National Day Holiday

Oct 1 – Oct 8

closed

Adjusted Working days

Sep 28 (Sunday)
Oct 11 (Saturday)

open

The CNIPA and our firm will close during the holidays and you may check if any important deadlines in 2025 fall in the holidays.

Authors
AFD China Intellectual Property
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
