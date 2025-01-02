Holiday Notice 2025

Please kindly be informed of the Chinese public holidays in 2025 as well as the working-day adjustment as follows:
|
Holiday/ Working-day Adjustment
|
Date
|
Office status
|
New Year Day Holiday
|
Jan 1, 2025
|
closed
|
Chinese New Year Holiday
|
Jan 28 - Feb 4
|
closed
|
Adjusted Working days
|
Jan 26 (Sunday)
|
open
|
Qingming Festival Holiday
|
Apr 4 – Apr 6
|
closed
|
Labor Day Holiday
|
May 1 - May 5
|
closed
|
Adjusted Working day
|
Apr 27 (Sunday)
|
open
|
Dragon Boat Festival Holiday
|
May 31 – Jun 2
|
closed
|
Mid-Autumn Festival Holiday & Chinese National Day Holiday
|
Oct 1 – Oct 8
|
closed
|
Adjusted Working days
|
Sep 28 (Sunday)
|
open
The CNIPA and our firm will close during the holidays and you may check if any important deadlines in 2025 fall in the holidays.
