Holiday Notice 2025

Please kindly be informed of the Chinese public holidays in 2025 as well as the working-day adjustment as follows:

Holiday/ Working-day Adjustment Date Office status New Year Day Holiday Jan 1, 2025 closed Chinese New Year Holiday

(Spring Festival Holiday) Jan 28 - Feb 4 closed Adjusted Working days Jan 26 (Sunday)

Feb 8 (Saturday) open Qingming Festival Holiday

(Tomb Sweeping Day) Apr 4 – Apr 6 closed Labor Day Holiday May 1 - May 5 closed Adjusted Working day Apr 27 (Sunday) open Dragon Boat Festival Holiday May 31 – Jun 2 closed Mid-Autumn Festival Holiday & Chinese National Day Holiday Oct 1 – Oct 8 closed Adjusted Working days Sep 28 (Sunday)

Oct 11 (Saturday) open

The CNIPA and our firm will close during the holidays and you may check if any important deadlines in 2025 fall in the holidays.

