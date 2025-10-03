Public-Private Partnerships In Asia

Governments across the region are updating laws, streamlining processes and opening doors for private investment. Project pipelines are creating a more predictable deal flow...

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) have a vital role to play in bridging the infrastructure gap across Asia.

Multilateral Development Banks like the IFC, ADB and AIIB are funding technical and legal consultants to help host governments with feasibility studies and tender preparation. This has made infrastructure projects more feasible and bankable, to attract the limited capital available in the market.

'Now is the time to understand key markets. Our Guides bring together insights from our experts across the region, in collaboration with specialists from six local law firms. Covering ten jurisdictions, the Guides analyse critical developments across the region, including current frameworks, investor issues and what’s ahead.' - Sam Farrands, KWM Head of Projects | Hong Kong SAR

The use of PPPs as a model for the delivery of infrastructure has evolved dramatically in recent years across all asset classes and sectors. Long the preferred model in mature infrastructure markets such as Australia and the United Kingdom, PPPs were historically underutilised in parts of Asia with notable exceptions such as Japan and Korea. That is rapidly changing.

