Tokenisation: A Force Multiplier For Investment Funds

While tokenisation does not alter a fund’s legal obligations, it introduces a new range of risks which must be addressed.

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While tokenisation does not alter a fund’s legal obligations, it introduces a new range of risks which must be addressed.

Tokenised funds aren’t the future, they are already here. Strip away the digital asset jargon, and tokenised funds are in many ways just like traditional investment funds, but with potential for greater efficiencies.

While tokenisation does not alter a fund’s legal obligations, it does introduce new operational, regulatory, governance and technical risks. Getting ahead of these challenges will be key to realising tokenisation’s full potential.

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