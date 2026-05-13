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The credit secondaries market is entering a period of rapid expansion, driven by growing demand for liquidity and an increasingly diverse set of market participants. In this Q&A, Proskauer partners Bruno Bertrand-Delfau, Chris Robinson and Mike Suppappola explore the key forces shaping the market, from the rise of new buyers and innovative transaction structures to the evolving role of private credit within global markets. As deal volume accelerates and opportunities broaden, they offer insights into why credit secondaries are gaining momentum—and what lies ahead for this dynamic and still-maturing asset class.
Expanding Buyer Universe Fuels Growth: Expert Q&A
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