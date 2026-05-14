Digital Assets & The GENIUS Act

Arnold & Porter's Financial Services experts will examine the GENIUS Act's impact on banking institutions, analyze recent digital asset sector developments, and discuss the emerging opportunities and challenges facing banks in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

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NJBankers (New Jersey Bankers Association) 120th Annual Conference

Chris Allen and Anthony Raglani from Arnold & Porter’s Financial Services group will present at the New Jersey Bankers Association’s (NJBankers) 120th annual conference in New Orleans, LA. Their session will address the GENIUS Act and its implications. Their discussion will also explore recent developments in the digital asset sector. Finally, the session will also consider emerging opportunities and potential challenges for banking institutions.

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