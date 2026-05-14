ARTICLE
14 May 2026

Digital Assets & The GENIUS Act

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Arnold & Porter

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Arnold & Porter's Financial Services experts will examine the GENIUS Act's impact on banking institutions, analyze recent digital asset sector developments, and discuss the emerging opportunities and challenges facing banks in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.
United States New Jersey Finance and Banking
Christopher L. Allen and Anthony Raglani
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NJBankers (New Jersey Bankers Association) 120th Annual Conference

Chris Allen and Anthony Raglani from Arnold & Porter’s Financial Services group will present at the New Jersey Bankers Association’s (NJBankers) 120th annual conference in New Orleans, LA. Their session will address the GENIUS Act and its implications. Their discussion will also explore recent developments in the digital asset sector. Finally, the session will also consider emerging opportunities and potential challenges for banking institutions.

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Christopher L. Allen
Photo of Anthony Raglani
Anthony Raglani
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