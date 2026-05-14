Consolidation, AI, And The Future Of Mortgage Servicing (Podcast)

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In this episode of Financial Services Focus, Mayer Brown partner Lauren Pryor is joined by John Guzzo, Managing Director at Houlihan Lokey; Dan Thompson, CEO of Preferred Mortgage Services; Romalene Tolentino, Founding Partner of Preferred Mortgage Services; and Rajesh Bhat, Board Member of Preferred Mortgage Services and former founder and CEO of Roostify, for a wide-ranging conversation on the forces reshaping the mortgage servicing market. The panel examines how post-crisis regulatory shifts and rising technology demands have driven significant consolidation among servicers and their vendors, why outsourcing is increasingly oriented toward access to specialized expertise rather than simple cost reduction, and how cloud-based platforms are beginning to modernize historically manual processes such as investor reporting and exception management. The discussion also addresses the promise and risks of generative and agentic AI in a highly regulated environment—from automating exception resolution and document processing to the critical importance of human-in-the-loop guardrails, robust audit trails, and evolving liability frameworks.

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