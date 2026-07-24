Appleby Advises Miotal On Its De-SPAC Merger With Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I

Miotal, a strategic metals platform controlling substantial inventories of technology-grade materials including ultrafine copper powder, nickel wire and rare earth metals, is set to list on NASDAQ through a merger with Fifth Era Acquisition Corp. I. The transaction, advised by Appleby's Band 1-ranked Corporate team, positions Miotal to monetize critical inputs across defense, semiconductor, energy and healthcare industries.

Appleby is one of the world’s leading offshore law firms, operating in 10 highly regarded and well-regulated locations. We provide comprehensive, expert advice and services across a number of key practice areas. We work with our clients to achieve practical solutions whether from a single location or across multiple jurisdictions.

Article Insights

Dean Bennett’s articles from Appleby are most popular: in North America Appleby are most popular: within Strategy and Immigration topic(s)

Miotal is a strategic metals platform focused on the acquisition, holding, and monetisation of high-purity, technology-grade materials. Miotal controls a substantial, independently verified inventory of strategic metals, including ultrafine copper powder, ultrafine nickel wire and rare earth metals, which are critical inputs across defence, semiconductor, energy and healthcare industries.

The Appleby corporate team was led by Cayman partner, Dean Bennett, and supported by Counsel, Marsha Williamson, Senior Associate Andrew Barr and Associate, Jared Awe.

This deal further highlights Appleby’s strength in complex cross‑border M&A and public company transactions and the market‑leading capabilities of its Band 1‑ranked Corporate team.

More information about the transaction is available here.

Originally published 17 April 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.