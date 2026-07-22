Directors Cannot Delay Shareholder Votes: Cayman Court Limits Postponement Powers

The Cayman Islands Grand Court’s decision in Han Vision Holdings Ltd v Raffles Interior Ltd (No.3) ([2026] CIGC (FSD) 49) is a timely and forceful reminder of the principle that directors manage, but shareholders ultimately control. Where there are differences between the members, the directors must exercise their powers in the interests of the majority of the members. Specifically, the judgment provides a comprehensive analysis of the constitutional limits of directors’ postponement powers, distinguishing between procedural logistics and substantive control disputes.

In the context of a contested boardroom battle, the Cayman Grand Court was asked to determine whether directors could rely on broadly drafted powers in the articles of association to postpone shareholder meetings and, in doing so, effectively neutralise the majority shareholder’s right to remove them. The answer, emphatically, was no.

Background

The dispute arose following the plaintiff’s acquisition of a majority shareholding in the defendant company in mid‑2025.

Shortly thereafter, the plaintiff requisitioned an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) with the intention of removing the existing board and replacing it with its own nominees. Concurrently, a board sub-committee launched an investigation into the plaintiff’s controller, using it to justify their subsequent actions.

The directors responded by taking a series of steps which, taken together, had the effect of delaying any such vote:

they postponed the EGM once on the eve of the scheduled meeting;

they postponed it again, this time by several months;

they indicated that the plaintiff should not be permitted to vote at all, on alleged “conflict of interest” grounds arising from the ongoing investigation; and

they sought to rely on the ongoing investigation to justify both the postponements and the attempt to block the plaintiff’s votes entirely.

What might otherwise have been a routine exercise of shareholder rights thus escalated into a broader constitutional dispute about the limits of board power.

Construction of the articles

The central issue was the interaction between two key provisions of the company’s articles:

Article 58, which requires that a requisitioned EGM must be held within two months; and

Article 64E, which grants the directors a broad discretion to postpone general meetings where they consider it inappropriate or undesirable for the meeting to proceed.

The defendant argued for a literal reading of the latter provision, contending that it conferred an essentially unfettered discretion to postpone meetings for any reason.

The Court rejected that approach. It held that the two provisions must be read harmoniously and in their constitutional context, with the result that the postponement power could not be deployed in a way that undermined the mandatory requirement to hold an EGM within the specified timeframe.

In practical terms, this meant that the directors’ purported postponements were ultra vires and void.

The judgment is notable for its strong reaffirmation of orthodox company law principles. Drawing on established authority, the Court emphasised that the distribution of powers within a company is constitutionally structured:

directors are entrusted with day‑to‑day management; but

shareholders retain ultimate control through general meetings

This is not merely a formal distinction. The ability of shareholders—particularly a majority shareholder—to convene meetings and vote on board composition is a fundamental mechanism of corporate governance.

Against that backdrop, the Court considered that the defendant’s construction of the articles would produce commercially and legally untenable results. If directors could postpone meetings indefinitely, they could:

entrench themselves in office;

prevent shareholders from exercising removal rights; and

effectively reverse the intended hierarchy between board and membership.

Such an outcome, the Court held, would be inconsistent with both commercial common sense and basic constitutional principles that the directors must exercise their powers in the interests of the majority of the members.

The limits of postponement powers

The judgment is particularly significant for its clarification of the scope and purpose of postponement powers.

Although expressed in broad terms, such powers are not to be treated as a strategic tool available to directors in a control dispute. Rather, the Court held that they are ancillary and procedural in nature. Their purpose is to facilitate the orderly convening and conduct of meetings—for example, to address logistical difficulties or ensure that a meeting can properly function—not to enable the board to influence or delay the outcome of shareholder decision‑making.

This distinction is critical. A power capable of being exercised “for any reason” cannot, as a matter of constitutional principle, be construed so as to permit directors to override a mandatory shareholder right. The Court made clear that using a procedural mechanism to achieve a substantive outcome, such as entrenching the board or frustrating a requisition, constitutes an improper purpose. To do so would invert the orthodox hierarchy within the company.

Conclusion

The decision provides several practical lessons for practitioners and boards alike.

First, it confirms that even widely drafted discretions in articles of association will be interpreted in light of the company’s constitutional framework. Powers that appear broad on their face may be subject to significant implied limitations.

Secondly, it reinforces the Court’s willingness to intervene where directors seek to use procedural mechanisms to frustrate shareholder rights, particularly in takeover or control contexts. It establishes that postponement powers are strictly procedural and cannot be weaponised to delay meetings for substantive reasons.

Finally, it confirms that directors cannot use ancillary procedural powers, or alleged conflicts of interest, to subvert the fundamental rights of shareholders to vote and determine the composition of the board.

Originally published 14 Jul 2026.