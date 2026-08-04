Entrepreneurs Complete Business Development Training

Eight entrepreneurs are the latest to complete development training through the Business Growth Incubator (BGI) Programme hosted by the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD).

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Eight entrepreneurs are the latest to complete development training through the Business Growth Incubator (BGI) Programme hosted by the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD).

The 15-month BGI Programme includes 12 weeks of in-person training followed by 12 months of one-on-one support from assigned business advisors to help participants implement the strategies developed during the programme.

The in-person training was held from 3 March to 3 June, equipping entrepreneurs with practical tools to adapt, customise, and implement strategies for their businesses. A graduation ceremony at the George Town Yacht Club on 10 June marked the completion of the programme's first phase.

The graduates are Bethany Ebanks-Pacheco from Sweet Hilary's, Tricia Ali from Trinity Beauty, Luigi Moxam from Cayman Cabana, Ernestas Vitunskas from Murph's Kitchen, Elizabeth Larsen from Jazzy Cakes, Rayon Grant from Quality Air Conditioning and Dr. Sylvia Wilks from Optimum Leadership. These entrepreneurs form Cohort 5 and bring to 80 the number of business owners and operators who have completed the Business Growth Incubator Programme which started in 2022.

CICBD Director Thais Ducent commended the participants for balancing the demands of operating their businesses while completing the programme. "These entrepreneurs made a deliberate decision to prioritise growth through learning, reflection, and intentional action. They continued serving customers, managing staff, solving problems, meeting deadlines, caring for their families, and navigating the realities of entrepreneurship. Yet each week, they found the time and energy to participate fully, complete assignments, contribute to discussions, and embrace the learning process.

"They demonstrated the ability to apply concepts, think strategically, and make sound business decisions that extend far beyond any classroom exercise," she said.

Luigi Moxam, Owner of Cayman Cabana, delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of Cohort 5. "This programme has been nothing short of transformational for many of us. At times, business owners can feel isolated by the challenges they face, but this programme reminded us that we're not alone. Many of us didn't realise what we were missing until we experienced it. It renewed our inspiration, sharpened our focus, and provided clarity on how to scale and strengthen our businesses for the future."

The programme is not just about business education. It's about building a strong ecosystem for the Cayman Islands," he said.

Graduates will now begin the advisory and implementation phase of the Business Growth Incubator Programme, receiving one year of business development support from their assigned business advisors and mentors.

Additionally, CICBD is encouraging business owners to take advantage of its range of business development programmes including monthly lunch and learn sessions. Interested persons may visit the office at Suite 101, Baytown Plaza, West Bay Road, email cicbd@gov.ky, call 244-8009 or view available programmes at cicbd.gov.ky.

The Centre is also currently accepting applications for the Youth Pitch Competition for persons aged 14–24 with business ideas or existing businesses. Participants may register via this link until 11 September 2026. The top five finalists will pitch live at the Small Business Expo on 1 October at Hotel Indigo. In addition to business advisory services, cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finalists: $2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place.

Photo Captions for BGI Programme Graduation:

From left to right: Bethany Ebanks-Pacheco from Sweet Hilary's, Tricia Ali from Trinity Beauty, Luigi Moxam from Cayman Cabana, Ernestas Vitunskas from Murph's Kitchen, Elizabeth Larsen from Jazzy Cakes (in front) and Rayon Grant from Quality Air Conditioning.

CICBD staff with Cohort 5 from the Business Growth Incubator Programme.

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