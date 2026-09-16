New CIMA AML Rule And Sanctions Rule: What Regulated Entities Need To Consider

Key implications for Regulated Entities

On 18 September 2026, new Rules published by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") relating to anti-money laundering ("AML") and sanctions compliance ("Rules") will come into force. CIMA has also published FAQs on its website concerning the application of the new Rules. These new Rules are not intended to significantly extend the substantive obligations in this area, but there is now greater clarity around their enforceability and the extent to which they apply to regulated entities ("Regulated Entities").

In particular, the governing body of any regulated entity ("Governing Body"), whether directors, general partner or trustee (or the governing body of any of the foregoing, as applicable) should take note of the following:

Elements of the new Rules that were previously only covered by CIMA guidance, will now be directly enforceable under the administrative penalty regime.

Each member of the Governing Body must receive annual AML training, even when the Regulated Entity has no employees and has outsourced its AML compliance programme.

Each Regulated Entity's AML compliance programme must be independently audited at appropriate intervals (and every third audit must be an external audit).

A Regulated Entity's AML compliance officer (" AMLCO ") should be independent from its business and operational functions, and the AMLCO's obligations are more clearly defined.

") should be independent from its business and operational functions, and the AMLCO's obligations are more clearly defined. While Regulated Entities are already required to comply with applicable sanctions, the new Rule on sanctions turns existing CIMA guidance into enforceable requirements for Regulated Entities to have appropriate sanctions policies and procedures, to conduct sanctions screening, on-going monitoring of business relationships and re-screening when sanctions lists are updated.

Preparing for the new Rules

Specific actions needed will depend on whether the Regulated Entity's AML compliance programme (including the provision of its AMLCO and other AML officers) has been outsourced to an external service provider or is delivered from within the organisation. In either case, the Regulated Entity's Governing Body remains ultimately responsible for compliance with Cayman Islands laws, regulations and CIMA rules relating to AML and sanctions compliance (the "Cayman AML Regime").

In addition to ensuring the Regulated Entity's AML compliance programme has been developed in line with the Cayman AML Regime more generally, we recommend the following specific steps: