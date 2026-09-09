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9 September 2026

Planning Now For A 2026 Year-End Voluntary Liquidation

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Stuarts Law

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Stuarts is a leading offshore law firm in the Cayman Islands specialising in investment funds and offering fully integrated corporate and commercial advice from a team of experienced, award-winning attorneys. Whether it's navigating the complexities of Fintech, cryptoassets, real estate, investment funds, M&A's, regulatory, banking, company incorporation, dispute resolution, immigration, or any other business challenge, Stuarts have the expertise and experience to guide you toward success. At Stuarts, our team are known for world-class responsiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness; working closely with clients from around the world to solve their most complex business challenges, transactions and obligations. Our proven track record in advising leading international law firms, investment managers, investment companies and high-net-worth individuals is a result of the deep understanding of our markets and our clients’ needs.
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Cayman Islands companies and investment funds planning a year-end voluntary liquidation must navigate strict statutory timelines and regulatory requirements that begin months before December 31st. Missing critical deadlines can trigger an additional year of government fees, CIMA charges, and potentially unintended audit obligations. This guide outlines the essential planning dates, sequencing requirements for CIMA-regulated funds, and the coordination needed between deregistration and dissolution processes.
Cayman Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
Megan Wright
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Clients contemplating a year-end voluntary liquidation of a Cayman Islands company or investment fund should begin planning now. The statutory process under the Companies Act (As Revised) runs on fixed timeframes, and the practical planning deadlines driven by the annual fee cycles of the Registrar of Companies and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") fall well before calendar year-end. Missing them typically results in an additional year of government and regulatory fees and in some cases an unintended stub-period audit.

This bulletin sets out the statutory sequence for a solvent voluntary liquidation, the key planning dates for 2026 year-end wind-downs and the additional considerations that apply to CIMA-registered funds. To discuss the timetable for a specific entity, please contact Megan Wright at megan.wright@stuartslaw.com.

1. Key Planning Dates for 2026 Year-End

Because dissolution follows three months after registration of the final return and because the Registrar's and CIMA's annual fees are payable in January and are not pro-rated, the effective planning deadlines fall well before 31 December. Based on the statutory timetable and current market practice, we would highlight the following:

Date

Significance

Early September

Latest practical date to commence a voluntary liquidation where actual dissolution before 31 December is the objective.

Mid-November

Latest practical date to appoint a voluntary liquidator where the objective is limited to avoiding the following year's Registrar of Companies annual fee.

31 January

For CIMA-registered funds, the final general meeting should typically be held and the final return filed (or, for an exempted limited partnership, the final dissolution notice filed), by this date to avoid that year's Registrar fees.

31 December

Date by which CIMA must have approved a fund's deregistration application, to avoid the following year's CIMA annual fee.


Entities with more complex structures, multiple share classes, master-feeder arrangements, unresolved assets and liabilities should build in a materially longer runway. In our experience, the principal constraint on timing in almost every case is the completion of the final audit, rather than the liquidation process itself.

2. Additional Considerations for CIMA-Regulated Funds

Funds registered under the Mutual Funds Act (as Revised) or the Private Funds Act (as Revised) are subject to two distinct processes that must be carefully sequenced: (i) CIMA deregistration (a regulatory act, cancelling the fund's registration or licence) and (ii) voluntary liquidation of the underlying vehicle (a corporate act, dissolving the entity). Deregistration does not dissolve the company and dissolution does not, of itself, deregister the fund.

The 21-day notification. A fund must notify CIMA within 21 days of ceasing, or intending to cease, to carry on business as a regulated fund. Where a liquidator has been appointed, the fund is deemed to have ceased business on the date of that appointment. Failure to notify within the prescribed period is a minor breach under CIMA's administrative fines regime, attracting a fixed fine of up to US$6,000, with further fines for continued non-compliance.

Good standing and the final audit. CIMA will not process a deregistration application unless the fund is in good standing (all fees paid, all audited financial statements and fund annual returns filed, no outstanding regulatory queries). In most cases the fund must first complete a final audit covering the period from its last financial year-end to either (i) the date of final distributions to investors, or (ii) the date of the final NAV calculation, together with a confirmation that final distributions have been made. This audit period may be extended, on request, to a maximum of 18 months from the last audited year-end.

Audit waivers, where sought, must be approved by CIMA before the deregistration application itself is filed. The two cannot be submitted together and a combined filing risks the entire application being returned.

Sequencing. We generally advise clients to complete CIMA deregistration before filing the final return with the Registrar. Filing the final return first, or in parallel without regard to CIMA's approval timeline, is one of the more common sequencing errors we see and can result in an additional year of Registrar or CIMA fees notwithstanding the underlying entity's dissolution.

3. How We Can Assist

Stuarts Cayman Islands liquidations team advises on the full range of voluntary liquidations, from straightforward corporate wind-downs to the dissolution of complex fund and structured finance vehicles, including CIMA deregistration, post-dissolution obligations and handling all Cayman Islands regulatory filings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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