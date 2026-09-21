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21 September 2026

The Regulatory 15/15: September 2026

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Maples Group

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The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.
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In this month's Cayman Islands Regulatory 15/15 episode, Chris Capewell, John Dykstra and Ellen O'Brien discuss reinsurance updates, CRS compliance obligations, new AML return requirements for regulated trust companies, CIMA's updated List of Approved Stock Exchanges and recent CIMA notices relating to struck-off entities and non-compliant directors.
Cayman Islands Corporate/Commercial Law
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In this month's Cayman Islands Regulatory 15/15 episode, Chris Capewell, John Dykstra and Ellen O'Brien discuss reinsurance updates, CRS compliance obligations, new AML return requirements for regulated trust companies, CIMA's updated List of Approved Stock Exchanges and recent CIMA notices relating to struck-off entities and non-compliant directors.

  • Reinsurance Update
  • CRS Compliance Form (Due 15 September)
  • CIMA Updates:
    • AML Rule
    • AML Return Requirement for Restricted Trust Companies and Private Trust Companies
    • List of Approved Stock Exchanges
    • Struck-off Entities List
    • Non-compliant Directors Notice

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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