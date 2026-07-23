CIMA Launches Prudential Information Survey For SIBA Registered Persons

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has published a General Industry Notice launching a new Prudential Information Survey for Registered Persons under the Securities Investment Business Act (SIBA) of the Cayman Islands.

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The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has published a General Industry Notice launching a new Prudential Information Survey for Registered Persons under the Securities Investment Business Act (SIBA) of the Cayman Islands.

CIMA has issued a General Industry Notice advising that all SIBA Registered Persons will be required to submit a Prudential Information Survey for the 2025 calendar year, covering the reporting period 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025, via CIMA’s online Regulatory Enhanced Electronic Forms Submission (REEFS) portal (using REEFS form: ADR-046-75-02).

The Prudential Information Survey has been issued by CIMA, as part of its ongoing supervisory programme, pursuant to Section 6(1)(b)(i) of the Monetary Authority Act (Revised) and will be available for completion from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026.

CIMA has indicated that the information collected by way of the Prudential Information Survey will be used to assess sector-specific business activities, exposures and associated risk areas for SIBA Registered Persons operating in or from within the Cayman Islands and to support CIMA’s efforts to enhance the resilience, transparency and prudential soundness of the securities investment business sector in the Cayman Islands.

The introduction of the Prudential Information Survey does not replace the existing annual requirement for SIBA Registered Persons to submit an Annual Declaration (using REEFS form: ADR-046-75) to CIMA via REEFS by 15 January each year; and CIMA has emphasised, in its relevant General Industry Notice, the importance of the timely completion and accuracy of information provided in both the Annual Declaration and the Prudential Information Survey.

SIBA Registered Persons are encouraged to review CIMA’s recently published Completion Guide: Prudential Information Survey for Registered Persons (ADR-046-75-02), which is intended to provide technical assistance and additional guidance in relation to the Prudential Information Survey.

HOW WE CAN HELP

Appleby’s Regulatory Team has extensive experience advising SIBA Registered Persons on their regulatory reporting requirements with respect to both CIMA and other regulatory authorities in the Cayman Islands.

Originally published 27 Jan 2026

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