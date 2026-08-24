Premier Advances Insurance Regulatory Engagement With US Stakeholders

Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M. Ebanks MP, reinforced the Cayman Islands’ commitment to strong insurance supervision and international regulatory cooperation during recent engagements with insurance and reinsurance stakeholders in the United States.

The Ministry of Financial Services is part of the Cayman Islands Government. The Ministry engages with local and international stakeholders to address policy, regulatory, and legal matters that affect financial services in the Cayman Islands.

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Grand Cayman, 20 August 2026 - Premier and Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André M. Ebanks MP, reinforced the Cayman Islands’ commitment to strong insurance supervision and international regulatory cooperation during recent engagements with insurance and reinsurance stakeholders in the United States.

At the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2026 Summer National Meeting in Columbus, Ohio last week, the Premier led a Cayman Islands delegation that met with state regulators and other international stakeholders. The meetings covered developments in the insurance and reinsurance sectors, cross-border regulatory cooperation and the Cayman Islands’ recently submitted application for Qualified Jurisdiction Status (QJS).

The QJS designation recognises jurisdictions whose reinsurance supervisory frameworks meet the NAIC’s standards. It would enable eligible Cayman Islands reinsurers to operate in the US market under reduced collateral requirements, subject to applicable regulatory conditions.

Cayman’s decision to pursue the designation reflects the continued growth of its commercial reinsurance sector, supported by the country’s established financial services infrastructure, professional expertise and longstanding insurance and commercial ties with the United States. With much of Cayman’s insurance and reinsurance activity connected to the US market, effective cross border oversight and continued regulatory cooperation remain important to both jurisdictions.

"At its core, this application is about reinforcing confidence and demonstrating that the Cayman Islands is a country that commissioners can rely on," Premier Ebanks said. "Our discussions allowed us to underscore the Cayman Islands' commitment to effective supervision and international regulatory cooperation. We welcomed the positive engagement and look forward to continued discussions throughout the process, which we understand will take approximately 16 to 18 months."

The QJS application process is a single application submitted in phases. The first phase covers property and casualty insurance, an area in which the Cayman Islands' regulatory framework is already well established. The second phase will cover life and annuity insurance.

As Cayman’s commercial reinsurance industry has developed, the Cayman Islands Government and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority have continued to advance the regulatory regime and build the specialist capabilities required to oversee increasingly complex reinsurance business. Following the submission, Cayman will maintain its engagement with the NAIC and relevant US regulators as the assessment progresses.

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