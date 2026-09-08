Liability Insurer Has No Duty To Defend Or Indemnify Where Property Damage Results From Insured’s Deliberate Placement Of Demolition Debris: The Requirement Of An “Accident” For Coverage

In Great West Casualty Co. v. VanFleet, the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois held that a commercial general liability (“CGL”) insurer owed no duty to defend or indemnify its insureds – a trucking contractor and its owner – in respect of a municipality’s claim to recover costs incurred in remediating demolition debris unlawfully deposited by the insureds. The court concluded that, insofar as the claim was not already excluded under the policy’s asbestos and pollution exclusions, the remaining property damage complained of was simply the direct result of the insureds’ own intentional placement of the debris, and therefore did not arise from an “occurrence” as that term was defined in the policy (namely, “an accident”).

Background

The insured, Ryan VanFleet, owned and operated a trucking company that was engaged by a municipality to demolish a building in the town square. In carrying out the demolition, the insured removed the resulting debris and – acting in his separate capacity as a road commissioner for a neighbouring township – used that debris as fill for erosion control at three sites in that township. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency subsequently investigated the disposal, found that the debris did not qualify as “clean fill” under Illinois law, and identified eleven separate violations of state and federal environmental regulations. The municipality, which bore responsibility for remediating the affected sites, incurred US$217,500 in removing, hauling, and properly disposing of the debris, and thereafter sued the insured to recover that expenditure, advancing claims of breach of contract, negligence, wilful and wanton conduct, and implied indemnity.

The insured tendered the municipality’s claim to its CGL insurer. The insurer instituted a declaratory judgement action – joining the municipality as a defendant – seeking a determination that it owed neither a duty to defend nor a duty to indemnify the insured, relying on the policy’s asbestos exclusion, pollution exclusion, and expected-or-intended-injury exclusion, as well as an alleged late notice defence. The insured failed to respond to the declaratory judgement complaint, and default was subsequently entered against it.

The Court’s Analysis

On summary judgement, both parties accepted that the asbestos exclusion, the pollution exclusion, and the intentional injury exclusion applied to at least some of the allegations in the underlying complaint. The insurer contended that these exclusions covered the entirety of the claim, such that it owed no duty to defend at all. The municipality, however, argued that its suit also included claims for non-intentional conduct and for property damage unconnected to asbestos or pollutants, such that at least some allegations remained potentially within cover.

The insurer responded that any claims not related to asbestos or pollution – based instead on the mere presence of the debris – did not seek relief for property damage caused by an “occurrence” within the meaning of the policy, since the policy defined “occurrence” as “an accident.” The municipality pointed out that its complaint alleged the insured had used the debris as erosion fill in a manner that would have breached environmental requirements even had the debris contained no asbestos or other hazardous material – meaning, in its submission, that this aspect of the claim was independent of the excluded conduct.

The court agreed that the presence of demolition debris on the affected sites was capable of constituting “physical injury to tangible property” for the purposes of the policy’s property damage definition, since the debris altered the appearance of the sites and no one disputed that the insured had intentionally placed it there. On that basis, if the mere presence of the debris was the property damage in question, it was plainly not accidental. Both parties had also framed the relevant “injury” as the municipality being required to remediate and remove the fill following the unlawful disposal, and had debated whether that outcome was intended or expected. The court rejected this framing, holding that the obligation to remediate was not itself a physical injury to property covered by the policy at all, but rather the consequence of a regulatory enforcement action that had required the municipality to incur cost. On either basis, the court found that any non-asbestos-based allegations in the underlying complaint did not seek damages for property damage caused by an occurrence, and so were not covered.

The court accordingly denied the municipality’s cross-motion for summary judgement and granted the insurer’s motion, declaring that the insurer owed no duty to defend or indemnify the insured in the underlying suit. Because the facts before the court on summary judgement were substantially the same as those pleaded in the insurer’s complaint, the court also granted default judgement against the insured, who had failed to respond to the proceedings.

Takeaway

The decision underscores the well-established principle that liability cover for property damage under a CGL or equivalent policy is conditioned on the damage arising from an accident or fortuitous event. Where the property damage complained of is the direct, intended result of the insured’s own deliberate conduct – as opposed to an unintended or unforeseen consequence of otherwise lawful activity – it will not qualify as an “occurrence” and the policy’s indemnity will not be engaged. This remains so even where the insured’s conduct constituted a breach of a regulatory or environmental obligation: the relevant inquiry is whether the damage itself was accidental, not whether the conduct was lawful.