Cayman Islands Applies For NAIC Qualified Jurisdiction Status

The Cayman Islands Government has announced 1 the Cayman Islands has submitted an application to the US National Association of Insurance Commissioners (“NAIC”) for Qualified Jurisdiction Status (“QJS”). This marks a significant milestone in the continued development of the jurisdiction’s reinsurance sector.

The application submission follows sustained engagement by the Cayman Islands Government with US insurance regulators and other key stakeholders, underscoring the jurisdiction’s continued focus on strengthening international regulatory relationships and supporting the long-term growth of the Cayman Islands’ reinsurance market. It also reflects the Cayman Islands continuing growth and development as a leading international insurance and reinsurance jurisdiction.

What does NAIC Qualified Jurisdiction Status mean for the Cayman Islands reinsurance industry?

Receiving NAIC Qualified Jurisdiction Status would:

Enhance the Cayman Islands’ credibility and regulatory standing: QJS provides formal recognition of the Cayman Islands’ reinsurance supervisory framework within the US regulatory landscape, further strengthening its position as a leading international reinsurance domicile.

QJS provides formal recognition of the Cayman Islands’ reinsurance supervisory framework within the US regulatory landscape, further strengthening its position as a leading international reinsurance domicile. Support greater capital efficiency: Eligible Cayman Islands-domiciled reinsurers can apply for Certified Reinsurer status with relevant US state regulators, which may support reduced collateral requirements for certain US-facing reinsurance business and more efficient capital deployment.

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