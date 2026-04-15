Cayman (Re)insurer Statistics 2025

The Cayman Islands international insurance and reinsurance sector experienced significant growth in 2025, ending the year with 720 Class B, C, and D licensees...

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The Cayman Islands international insurance and reinsurance sector experienced significant growth in 2025, ending the year with 720 Class B, C, and D licensees, US$51 billion in premiums, and US$176 billion in total assets. Reinsurance specifically surged to 113 companies with US$101 billion in assets, marking a 341% increase in assets since 2020.

Key 2025 Cayman Insurance & Reinsurance Statistics:

Total Licensed Entities: 720 (Class B, C, and D)

720 (Class B, C, and D) Total Assets: US$176 billion (US$101 billion within the reinsurance sector)

US$176 billion (US$101 billion within the reinsurance sector) Total Premiums Written: US$51 billion (with US$30.2 billion attributed to reinsurance)

US$51 billion (with US$30.2 billion attributed to reinsurance) New Licenses: 42 new international insurance companies licensed by CIMA in 2025

42 new international insurance companies licensed by CIMA in 2025 Reinsurance Growth: Number of reinsurers grew from 58 in 2020 to 113 by year-end 2025

Number of reinsurers grew from 58 in 2020 to 113 by year-end 2025 Composition: 19 new Class B(i) (single-parent) and 19 new Class B(iii) (third-party) licenses were issued, along with 2 Class C and 2 Class D licenses

19 new Class B(i) (single-parent) and 19 new Class B(iii) (third-party) licenses were issued, along with 2 Class C and 2 Class D licenses Source of Business: Approximately 90% of reinsurance activity originates from the US and Canada

The industry’s expansion is driven by a robust regulatory framework, deep professional expertise, and a business-friendly ecosystem contributing to a record-setting year for new licenses.

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