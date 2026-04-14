Society Of Actuaries Report: An Independent Validation Of Cayman’s Role In The Global Reinsurance Landscape

The release of the Society of Actuaries Research Institute’s Report on the International Reinsurance Landscape for U.S. Life & Annuities has provided a timely, independent affirmation of what many of us in the reinsurance market have observed: the Cayman Islands has become an indispensable and legitimate international reinsurance domicile for U.S. life and annuity writers.

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The release of the Society of Actuaries Research Institute’s Report on the International Reinsurance Landscape for U.S. Life & Annuities has provided a timely, independent affirmation of what many of us in the reinsurance market have observed: the Cayman Islands has become an indispensable and legitimate international reinsurance domicile for U.S. life and annuity writers.

From our vantage point in the industry, Cayman’s strength lies in its pragmatic approach to regulation, which has been ripe for misinterpretation by those unfamiliar with the framework. The SOA report’s findings — based on market data, review of regulatory regimes, and discussions with regulators and industry bodies— reinforce that Cayman’s evolution as a reinsurance jurisdiction for US carriers is intentional. CIMA is a respected global regulator which oversees a principles-based framework, accepting familiar accounting bases (U.S. GAAP, U.S. STAT, IFRS), and a willingness to accommodate risk-based capital model approaches which permit reinsurers to operate with regulatory continuity. For U.S. carriers confronting evolving reserve and capital regimes at home, that continuity preserves pricing economics and risk-transfer integrity without forcing wholesale changes to internal models or accounting practices. Licensing in Cayman is efficient and commercially sensible with the licence classes providing flexible entry routes tailored to strategy and scale.

The SOA report acknowledges that perception remains the jurisdiction’s biggest challenge and provides a counter perspective to the main concerns of Cayman’s critics: the perceived lack of transparency, capital and security:

Transparency : Recent articles raise concerns that reinsurance to Cayman creates a blind spot for US regulators in their oversight of U.S. life and annuity companies. On the contrary, the Cayman regulatory regime ensures that information is available to those who need it. Cayman regulated reinsurers routinely share their audited financials with all relevant stakeholders including ceding company regulators, current and prospective cedants, rating agencies, auditors and of course, CIMA. There are open channels of communication between CIMA and the U.S. regulator of the cedant permitting information sharing, with CIMA also being party to numerous Memorandums of Understanding with U.S. State regulators.

: Recent articles raise concerns that reinsurance to Cayman creates a blind spot for US regulators in their oversight of U.S. life and annuity companies. On the contrary, the Cayman regulatory regime ensures that information is available to those who need it. Cayman regulated reinsurers routinely share their audited financials with all relevant stakeholders including ceding company regulators, current and prospective cedants, rating agencies, auditors and of course, CIMA. There are open channels of communication between CIMA and the U.S. regulator of the cedant permitting information sharing, with CIMA also being party to numerous Memorandums of Understanding with U.S. State regulators. Capital : Risk based internal capital models reviewed and approved by CIMA are stress tested and calibrated to a VaR 99.5% over a one-year time horizon. All life & annuity reinsurers must file an annual Actuarial Valuation Report with CIMA which must be prepared and peer-reviewed by CIMA-approved actuaries who are qualified and in good standing with recognised actuarial bodies.

: Risk based internal capital models reviewed and approved by CIMA are stress tested and calibrated to a VaR 99.5% over a one-year time horizon. All life & annuity reinsurers must file an annual Actuarial Valuation Report with CIMA which must be prepared and peer-reviewed by CIMA-approved actuaries who are qualified and in good standing with recognised actuarial bodies. Security: Cayman reinsurers are required to collateralise at the U.S. statutory reserve level for all transactions and many transactions provide for overcollateralisation, with collateral assets subject to agreed investment guidelines.

Looking ahead, Cayman is primed to support the strong growth in U.S. retirement products and the jurisdiction’s role in the global reinsurance landscape will continue to mature as U.S. carriers increasingly seek offshore capacity. If you are evaluating domiciles for long‑duration U.S. business, treat the SOA report as a useful, independent reference. Please feel free to reach out to discuss the legal and regulatory landscape in Cayman in more detail.

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