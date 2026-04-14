Insurance Financing – Cayman CPs

In this second part of our series on insurance financing, we break down the conditions precedent (CPs) process in financing transactions involving Cayman Islands insurance/(re)insurance companies.

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In this second part of our series on insurance financing, we break down the conditions precedent (CPs) process in financing transactions involving Cayman Islands insurance/(re)insurance companies.

What are CPs?

CPs are specific legal, financial and procedural requirements of a lender that need to be satisfied before a lender releases funds to a borrower. When entering into a financing transaction involving a Cayman Islands insurance/(re)insurance company, lenders and their counsel must give careful consideration to what CPs are required. The regulatory framework governing Cayman (re)insurers, together with the specific requirements of Cayman Islands law, give rise to a number of bespoke CP considerations that differ materially from those applicable to borrowers incorporated in other jurisdictions.

This article outlines the key CPs lenders commonly require when a Cayman Islands (re)insurance company acts as borrower or obligor in a financing transaction.

Why are CPs needed?

CPs are typically set out in the underlying loan agreement and as the name suggests, these need to be satisfied (or waived) prior to the closing of the financing transaction.

CPs are required by lenders to protect their interests by managing credit risk and ensuring that:

the (re)insurance company is duly incorporated and in good standing; the (re)insurance company has proper corporate capacity and authority to enter into the transaction documents; all required regulatory approvals, consents and notifications have been provided; any security has been validly created and perfected in accordance with all relevant laws; and the transaction documents are enforceable under the laws of all relevant jurisdictions.

Constitutional Documents and Registers

A lender will require evidence of the legal existence of the (re)insurance company and confirmation of its power, capacity and authority to enter into the financing transaction. In the context of a Cayman Islands exempted company, at least the following documents must be provided to the lender: (i) certificate of incorporation; (ii) memorandum and articles of association; (iii) register of directors and officers; (iv) register of members; and (v) register of mortgages and charges.

In addition to the above, the lender will need evidence that the (re)insurance company is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and such evidence takes the form of:

the company’s insurance licence issued by CIMA; and

the latest business plan of the company as approved by CIMA.

Good Standing

The lender also requires confirmation that the (re)insurance company is in good standing with the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies (Registrar). This is provided in the form of a certificate of good standing issued by the Registrar (and such certificate is typically dated within 30 days of the closing date). This certificate confirms that the (re)insurance company is up to date with its annual filing obligations and fees payable to the Registrar.

A letter of good standing for the (re)insurance company may also be required from CIMA and this letter confirms that the (re)insurance company is up to date with its filing obligations and fees payable to CIMA.

Corporate Authorisations

Lenders will need to ensure that the Cayman Islands (re)insurance company has properly authorised its entry into, and performance of, the finance documents.

In practice, this usually involves the delivery of board resolutions approving the transaction. Where required, additional shareholder, group or other consents may also be needed under the company’s constitutional documents or business plan.

At completion, such corporate authorisations are typically included in a closing certificate, together with copies of constitutional documents, registers and specimen signatures of those persons signing on behalf of the (re)insurance company.

Security Documents

As part of our (re)insurance financing series we will be covering security over Cayman (re)insurers in more detail (including regulatory consents and notifications) – watch this space!

To summarise, the CP process often includes security being provided over assets of the (re)insurance company. The granting of security must be permitted by the constitutional documents and business plan of the Cayman (re)insurer and approved of pursuant to its board resolutions. In addition, any security over the assets of a Cayman (re)insurer company be recorded in its register of mortgages and charges (although this is a condition subsequent as opposed to a condition precedent and is usually completed within a couple of days of closing).

Legal Opinions

The delivery of a legal opinion from the (re)insurance company’s Cayman Islands counsel is a fundamental CP in any financing transaction involving a Cayman Islands (re)insurance company. The purpose of the legal opinion is to provide the lender with independent confirmation from qualified local counsel on key legal matters, thereby reducing the legal risk associated with the transaction.

A typical Cayman Islands legal opinion delivered in the context of a financing transaction will provide coverage in respect of the corporate status of the (re)insurance company and its capacity and authority to enter into the finance documents. It will also cover the enforceability of the finance documents and any security created under them.

Lenders and their counsel should engage with Cayman Islands counsel in the early stages of the transaction to determine the scope and form of the opinion and resolve any concerns prior to completion.

Conclusion

As the Cayman Islands strengthens its position as a leading (re)insurance jurisdiction, financing structures are becoming increasingly sophisticated. A well-structured CP process, informed by a clear understanding of Cayman Islands law and the regulatory landscape applicable to (re)insurers, can significantly streamline execution and reduce closing risk. With deep experience advising both (re)insurers and lenders, Conyers is well placed to guide clients through the CP process and the broader legal considerations that arise in (re)insurance financing transactions.

See Part 1 of our Insurance Financing articles here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.