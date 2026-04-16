Conyers Coverage Issue 15 – Spring Edition 2026

This edition of Conyers Coverage examines critical regulatory developments affecting Cayman Islands insurers, including the Legal Services Act's implications for insurance managers and in-house counsel, CIMA inspection trends, and evolving AML and beneficial ownership requirements. The newsletter also explores the growing market for funding agreements and analyzes key conditions precedent in financing transactions involving Cayman reinsurers, while highlighting findings from the Society of Actuaries report

Conyers is a leading international law firm with a broad client base including FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies, international finance houses and asset managers. The firm advises on Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands laws, from offices in those jurisdictions and in the key financial centres of Hong Kong, London and Singapore. We also provide a wide range of corporate, trust, compliance, governance and accounting and management services.

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We are delighted to share the first edition of Conyers Coverage for 2026, bringing you timely legal and regulatory insights alongside key developments shaping the Cayman Islands insurance landscape.

In this issue we address the implications for insurers and insurance managers of the now in force Legal Services Act and provide practical guidance for in-house counsel. On the regulatory front, we highlight tips and trends relating to CIMA onsite inspections, delve into the latest in climate resilience initiatives and round out with updates on the ever-evolving AML and Beneficial Ownership regimes.

On the transaction side, we deliver insight into the growing interest in funding agreements and outline the key CPs lenders commonly require when a Cayman Islands reinsurer acts as borrower or obligor in a financing transaction.

We also delve into and provide key takeaways from the recent Society of Actuaries report on the international reinsurance landscape which provides a welcome independent confirmation of the robustness of the regulatory framework in the Cayman Islands.

As always, we hope this newsletter provides valuable perspectives and useful guidance and look forward to catching up with those from near and far at Reconnect 2026!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.