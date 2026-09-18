AI Risk Disclosures For Cayman Entities

As artificial intelligence moves from a novel technology trend to a core operational tool, Cayman Islands regulatory expectations and investor diligence are increasingly focused on how entities identify, oversee and disclose AI-related risks. Recent market data indicate that more than a third of newly launched Cayman Islands open-ended funds included risk factors relating to AI or machine-learning technologies, while approximately 15% referred to such technologies in their investment processes or operations. An S&P 500 disclosure report states that AI-related risk disclosure among S&P 500 companies increased from 12% to 83% between 2023 and 2025.

Regulators, boards, service providers and investors are unlikely to be assisted by generic, copy-pasted “technology risk” boilerplate. A robust Cayman Islands risk disclosure should instead identify the operational, governance, cybersecurity, litigation and data-protection risks that are material to the particular entity, its structure and the manner in which it uses, or proposes to use, AI.

When drafting or updating an entity’s risk factors, Cayman Islands legal professionals, directors and fund managers should consider three principal areas:

Dependency on Proprietary and Third-Party Algorithms

Many investment funds and corporate entities use automated algorithms or AI models for market analysis, risk management, portfolio construction, investor reporting, compliance monitoring and other operational functions. Where that use is material, the disclosure should explain the risks arising from the entity’s reliance on those systems, including the following:

The “black box” problem: AI models may involve opaque decision-making processes. Where applicable, disclosures should explain that limited transparency may make it difficult for directors, operators, investment managers or other governing persons to understand, test, validate or challenge how a particular output, recommendation or trading signal was produced.

Model drift and unreliable outputs: Algorithms are not static. Changes in market conditions, underlying data, data quality or model design may cause model drift, bias, errors or otherwise unreliable outputs. In the legal context, Cayman Islands commentary on the use of AI in proceedings has also highlighted the importance of independently verifying AI-generated material, including because generative AI tools may produce “hallucinations”, such as fabricated authorities, facts or rules.

Oversight and accountability: For CIMA-regulated entities, the applicable corporate governance, internal-controls and cybersecurity framework places emphasis on the governing body’s oversight of strategy, material risks, internal controls, technology, outsourced operations and cybersecurity risk management. Disclosures should therefore avoid suggesting that reliance on AI displaces human judgement or responsibility. They should explain, where material, that directors and other governing persons remain responsible for appropriate oversight, challenge, escalation and periodic review, notwithstanding that day-to-day functions may be delegated to investment managers, operators or other service providers.

Data Protection, Cybersecurity and Third-Party AI Tools

AI models are data-driven and may involve the collection, use, disclosure, transfer or retention of personal data. In the Cayman Islands, the Data Protection Act (“DPA”) may therefore be engaged where personal data is processed in connection with an AI tool. Although the DPA is informed by international data-protection principles and contains concepts familiar to GDPR practitioners, it should not be characterised as mirroring the GDPR in all respects.

Data-controller analysis: A Cayman Islands entity will not be a data controller merely because AI is used somewhere in the processing chain. The analysis turns on whether the entity determines the purposes, conditions and manner in which the relevant personal data is processed. Where the entity is a data controller, its disclosures should address, where material, the risks associated with compliance with the DPA’s data-protection principles, including where processing is undertaken through an automated system or by an external technology provider.

Vendor and processor vulnerabilities: Many firms integrate third-party AI tools into their technology infrastructure. Depending on the allocation of decision-making and processing functions, the provider may act as a data processor, an independent data controller or another form of service provider. Risk factors should therefore consider, where material, data leakage, unauthorised use of investor, client or proprietary data for model training, cross-border data transfers, inadequate access controls, limited audit rights, delayed incident notification, insufficient contractual protections and the consequences of failing to maintain arrangements with technology vendors that are appropriate under the DPA and applicable cybersecurity requirements.

Operational Resilience and Litigation Risk

Beyond data protection and model-performance concerns, the deployment of AI may create or amplify operational-resilience, outsourcing and litigation risks:

Third-party dependency and operational resilience: If an entity’s core operational infrastructure is materially dependent on an external AI service provider, an outage, cyberattack, data incident, material model change or software update affecting that provider could disrupt or impair the Cayman Islands entity’s operations. For CIMA-regulated entities, this risk should be considered alongside CIMA’s cybersecurity expectations in relation to managed entities and outsourced IT functions, including appropriate due diligence on service-provider arrangements, assessment of the controls and framework applicable to the regulated entity and appropriate incident and breach-reporting mechanisms.

Conclusion

Effective corporate governance in the Cayman Islands’ modern financial sector requires boards, managers and service providers to treat artificial intelligence as a current operational and governance issue where it is used or reasonably contemplated. Rather than presenting AI as an abstract or remote future risk, disclosure should be specific, proportionate and evidence-based. It should address, as applicable, algorithmic dependency, model risk, data protection, cybersecurity, third-party service providers, operational resilience and litigation risk in a manner that reflects the entity’s actual business, its use of AI and the Cayman Islands legal and regulatory requirements applicable to it.