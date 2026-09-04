Principal Point Of Contact Services: What To Know For 2027 (Video)

Effective as of 1 January 2026, an update to the Common Reporting Standard, or CRS, requires that financial institutions based in the Cayman Islands have a Principal Point of Contact, or “PPOC”, that has a physical presence within the jurisdiction. A PPOC serves as the primary contact between a Cayman Islands-based financial institution and the Cayman Islands Department of International Tax Cooperation, providing for a steady flow of communication on regulatory filings and requirements; requests and CRS compliance. Learn more in our video about ways and services your financial institution can remain PPOC compliant.

self

Video Transcript

Starting the 1st of January 2026, financial institutions in the Cayman Islands must have a principal point of contact, or “PPOC”, located in the jurisdiction. A PPOC is the main contact between a Cayman Islands financial institution and the Cayman Islands Department of International Tax Cooperation. They receive regulatory communications, manage requests, and help ensure ongoing CRS compliance.

This change also comes with additional documentation to file.

The deadline is the 31st of January 2027.

Outsourcing can help. And choosing a service provider with nearly six decades of experience in the Cayman Islands is an optimal solution.

Introducing the PPOC service from the Maples Group.

We have been offering the PPOC service since the inception of the Common Reporting Standard or CRS in the Cayman Islands. Now, we have introduced new technology to offer a more efficient service to assist clients looking to outsource the PPOC in line with the new requirements.

This platform harmonizes the regulatory services, which the Maples Group is renowned for, with our award-winning technology. Our platform streamlines the handling of all correspondence received from the DITC.

Emails are processed as soon as they are received, and automatically forwarded to the relevant parties based on their content.

When necessary, correspondence is sent to a regulatory analyst for review.

Throughout the process, our teams use our customized technology solution to monitor the status of required actions, ensuring that information has been disseminated in a timely and secure manner.

Combined with our experience in the Cayman Islands and relationships with key authorities in the jurisdiction, our PPOC service makes compliance with the new requirements straightforward.

The time to start preparing for PPOC compliance is now.