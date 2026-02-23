Applications Open For CICBD's Business Growth Incubator Programme

Grand Cayman, 17 February 2026 – The Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD) is now accepting applications for this year's cohort of the Business Growth Incubator Programme.

The programme supports businesses through expert-led training, mentorship and practical tools to help them scale, strengthen operations, expand networks and prepare for investment. Participants will attend 12 weekly, 3-hour workshops. Each participant will be assigned a CICBD Business Advisor, and upon successful completion of the training component, receive one year of tailored business advisory services to support implementation of the strategies learned.

Applicants may apply via CICBD's website. The deadline for applications is 22 February 2026.

CICBD Director, Thais Ducent says "the programme was intentionally built to support entrepreneurs at a critical stage in their journey, when growth requires clearer structure, stronger systems and more disciplined execution. Designed to meet founders where they are, the incubator equips residents with strategic guidance and accountability frameworks to support long[1]term, sustainable growth."

The programme is funded by the Cayman Islands Government and is offered at no cost to business owners.

The eligibility requirements are:

applicants must have updated trade and business licences (if applicable) and other relevant permits (if required);

must meet definition of small or micro business as per the Trade and Business Licensing Act;

must be compliant with all relevant industry regulations;

business must have been operational for at least 2 years as at 1 January 2026;

must be at least 60% Caymanian-owned;

must have repeat customers;

must have steady revenue;

must have a scalable business; and

have a minimum of two employees

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.