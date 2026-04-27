Torres Trade Trump Table

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump’s administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

Torres Law, PLLC is an international trade and national security law firm that assists clients with the import and export of goods, technology, services, and foreign investment matters. We have extensive experience with the various regimes and agencies governing trade such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Defense Security Service (DSS), the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and others.

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Summary:

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump’s administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an “America First” economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration’s approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

Date Source Category Summary 4/13/26 U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) CSMS # 68340863 - UPDATE - Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) for IEEPA Refunds, April 20, 2026, Deployment Tariffs CBP published further guidance on the process for importers to request refunds of IEEPA tariffs previously struck down by the Supreme Court via the Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS). The CSMS bulletin lays out the steps to the IEEPA tariff refund process and explains how importers should request refunds through the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) system. Importantly, the CSMS bulletin states that Phase 1 of the CAPE process will begin on April 20, 2026 allowing a wide range of importers to submit refund requests to CBP. 4/6/26 Court of International Trade Case No. 1:26-cv-01259 RKE Atmus Filtration, Inc. v. United States Tariffs The Court of International Trade (CIT) approved plaintiff’s voluntary dismissal request in the Atmus Filtration case, the lead case for IEEPA tariff refund suits. The dismissal order itself does not provide details on the plaintiff’s reasoning. Proceedings in the CIT related to IEEPA tariff refunds and CBP’s continued development of a refund process will likely proceed under a new lead case.

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