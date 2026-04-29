U.S. Department Of Labor Introduces New Tools To Support Supply Chain Integrity And Address Unfair Foreign Labor Practices

On April 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the launch of several tools to empower U.S. companies to strengthen their supply chains and defend against unfair competition stemming from overseas labor abuses.

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On April 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) announced the launch of several tools to empower U.S. companies to strengthen their supply chains and defend against unfair competition stemming from overseas labor abuses.

Self-Assessment Tools

DOL launched four voluntary self-assessment tools that provide practical, user-friendly guidance to help companies map supply-chain risks and evaluate labor practices. The tools can also guide companies in taking steps to ensure alignment with U.S. forced labor laws and strengthen supply chains that support American workers and American industry.

The new tools are:

LaborShield: A mobile app that features information on egregious labor violations in over 145 countries (formerly the Sweat and Toil app).

ImportWatch: A resource that brings together the department’s labor abuse research with U.S. import data from the U.S. Census Bureau to produce a red-flag list of all high-risk goods for U.S. importers.

SourcingStrong: A tool to help U.S. businesses build strong labor due diligence systems to identify and manage risk in their supply chains.

Supply Chain Traceability Portal: The portal provides visibility across supply chains and beyond the first tier to expose where exploitative labor hides.

Announcement Insights

Diaz Trade Law was in attendance at the launch event in Washington, D.C. – hosted by the DOL and co-sponsored by the Responsible Business Alliance. The program featured remarks from Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling, followed by a fireside chat with top executives from leading U.S. industries.

At the event, DOL representatives stated the department wants “good actors” to use these tools and to give feedback on them. Panelists highlighted that they have been engaging with DOL for years on the issues of forced labor in foreign supply chains. DOL’s stated goal is to level the playing field for U.S. businesses by making foreign actors play fair.

Forced Labor Enforcement Focus

DOL, among other government agencies, have made clear that enforcement of the U.S.’s forced labor laws is a priority.

For importers, understanding who is supplying you with a product is not enough, you also need to know who is supplying them. You should have a comprehensive understanding of your supply chain that includes documentation of the various tiers of suppliers. Detailed documentation can help identify gaps and high-risk areas that may need to be revisited down the road.

Diaz Trade Law has significant experience in a broad range of import compliance matters including forced labor compliance and enforcement mitigation. For assistance with developing or updating a forced labor compliance plan, forced labor compliance training, communicating with CBP regarding goods detained by CBP, or utilizing the new DOL tools contact us today at info@diaztradelaw.com or 305-456-3830.

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