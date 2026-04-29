FinCEN Issues NPRM To Fully Implement Whistleblower Program

FinCEN’s March 30, 2026, Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) marks a major step toward fully operationalizing the agency’s whistleblower program, designed to incentivize reporting of Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), sanctions, IEEPA, and other illicit finance violations.

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FinCEN’s March 30, 2026, Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) marks a major step toward fully operationalizing the agency’s whistleblower program, designed to incentivize reporting of Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), sanctions, IEEPA, and other illicit finance violations. The proposal outlines how whistleblowers can securely submit information, how awards will be determined, and what protections will be available.

This development reflects the Treasury Department’s broader strategy to strengthen financial system integrity and encourage actionable tips that support enforcement efforts. For financial institutions, compliance professionals, and potential whistleblowers, the NPRM provides long‑awaited clarity on program structure and expectations.

Overview of the Proposed Rule

FinCEN’s NPRM proposes a comprehensive framework for administering whistleblower submissions and awards. Key elements include:

Secure submission procedures for individuals reporting suspected violations of the BSA, OFAC sanctions, and related laws.

for individuals reporting suspected violations of the BSA, OFAC sanctions, and related laws. Eligibility criteria for whistleblower awards, including documentation requirements and timelines.

for whistleblower awards, including documentation requirements and timelines. Award ranges of 10–30% of monetary penalties collected when a whistleblower’s information leads to a successful enforcement action.

of monetary penalties collected when a whistleblower’s information leads to a successful enforcement action. Robust protections for individuals who provide information, including confidentiality and anti‑retaliation safeguards.

These provisions aim to encourage early, detailed reporting while ensuring whistleblowers are shielded from adverse consequences.

Why FinCEN Is Prioritizing Whistleblower Incentives

The NPRM aligns with Treasury’s broader efforts to combat fraud, sanctions evasion, and illicit finance. On the same day, FinCEN issued an advisory highlighting how transnational criminal organizations exploit federal and state health care programs—underscoring the need for timely, credible tips from insiders. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that whistleblowers play a critical role in protecting U.S. national security and ensuring taxpayer funds are not diverted to criminal activity.

By formalizing award structures and protections, FinCEN seeks to increase the volume and quality of reports that can lead to enforcement actions.

What Financial Institutions Should Know

Financial institutions should closely review the NPRM and consider how it may affect internal compliance programs. Key considerations include…

Enhanced reporting expectations: Institutions may see increased whistleblower activity and should ensure internal reporting channels are well‑defined.

Institutions may see increased whistleblower activity and should ensure internal reporting channels are well‑defined. Documentation and recordkeeping: Detailed records may become even more important as whistleblower tips could trigger investigations.

Detailed records may become even more important as whistleblower tips could trigger investigations. Training and awareness: Employees should understand both internal reporting options and the existence of FinCEN’s external whistleblower portal.

FinCEN encourages public comments within 60 days of the NPRM’s publication in the Federal Register. The official notice is available here.

Whistleblowing and IEEPA

While the proposed rule offers rewards for reporting fraud-related violations of IEEPA, it is unclear whether FinCEN will consider reports of unpaid IEEPA duties to be valid claims of fraud. Given the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, which determined that President Trump’s use of IEEPA to impose tariffs was unlawful, companies subject to such whistleblowing reports may have a strong claim of defense.

Final Thoughts: Take Action Today!

FinCEN’s proposed whistleblower framework represents a significant shift in how illicit finance violations may come to light. Financial institutions, compliance officers, and legal practitioners should proactively assess the NPRM’s implications and prepare for increased scrutiny and reporting activity. If your organization needs guidance navigating BSA/AML obligations, whistleblower‑related risks, or comment submission strategies, Diaz Trade Law is ready to assist with FinCEN compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.