Cayman Islands Litigation: Wiser Heads Have Spoken – Appellate Confirmation Of The Investigative Ground

Key Takeaways

The Court of Appeal in Re PetroSaudi International has confirmed that Cayman Islands courts have jurisdiction to make winding-up orders on the just and equitable ground where there is a need for an investigation into the company’s affairs.

This appellate decision settles a long-standing debate about whether the need for an investigation is a free-standing ground for a just and equitable winding up.

The investigative ground is not a shortcut: petitioners must still establish proper standing under section 94(1) of the Companies Act and provide good evidence that an investigation would benefit unsecured creditors.

While technically obiter dictum, the Court of Appeal’s pronouncement is a considered and authoritative statement of the highest persuasive authority.

Section 92(e) of the Cayman Islands Companies Act empowers the Grand Court to wind up a company where it considers it just and equitable to do so. There are various recognised grounds for winding up a Cayman Islands company on the just and equitable basis, such as loss of substratum, lack of probity and serious mismanagement. However, one potential ground attracted (until recently) controversy: whether the need for an investigation into a company’s affairs is, by itself, a free-standing ground sufficient to justify a winding-up order.

Although a consistent line of first-instance authority in the Cayman Islands answered this question in the affirmative, it had never been conclusively determined at appellate level. In many cases, it had proven to be unnecessary to rule on the basis of that ground alone (i.e. there were other reasons for granting or refusing relief). In Re Seahawk China Dynamic Fund, Doyle J candidly left the point open “for determination by wiser heads”.1

Those wiser heads have now spoken. In Re PetroSaudi International,2 the Court of Appeal confirmed at appellate level that the Cayman courts have the jurisdiction to make winding-up orders on the just and equitable basis where there is cogent evidence that unsecured creditors would benefit from an investigation.

This article examines the contested history of the investigative ground, and the significance of the Court of Appeal’s pronouncement.

What Are the Established Grounds for Just and Equitable Winding Up?

The just and equitable jurisdiction originates in nineteenth-century English company legislation 3 and was inherited by the Cayman Islands through the Companies Act.

Long-established grounds for seeking a just and equitable winding up include a lack of probity, a justifiable loss of confidence in the management of the company’s affairs, deadlock, an irretrievable breakdown in trust and confidence, oppression, misconduct or mismanagement, and loss of substratum.

However, Lord Wilberforce’s celebrated speech in Ebrahimi emphasised that categories under the just and equitable clause are not closed: “illustrations may be used, but general words should remain general and not be reduced to the sum of particular instances.” 4 The Privy Council’s endorsement in Aquapoint of Lord Wilberforce’s formulation confirms that the jurisdiction remains broad and adaptable.5

Despite that breadth, the need for an investigation occupied a peculiar position as a potential free-standing ground.

Can the Need for an Investigation Be a Standalone Ground for Winding Up?

The English lineage of the investigative ground stretches back over 150 years. In In re Krasnapolsky Restaurant & Winter Garden Co, Vaughan Williams J held that if circumstances suggested an investigation would “turn out to the advantage of the unsecured creditors, that alone is a sufficient ground for making a compulsory order.”6 Buckley J reaffirmed the principle in Re Crigglestone Coal Co Ltd,7 and Chadwick J applied Crigglestone and Krasnapolsky it in Bell Group Finance (Pty) Ltd v Bell Group (UK) Holdings Ltd,8 ordering the winding up of a company to enable investigation into suspected breaches of fiduciary duty.

The Cayman first-instance authorities are in a similar vein. Henderson J in In Re Paradigm Holdings described the need for investigation as “one of the traditional reasons” for a just and equitable winding-up order.9 In Re Parmalat Capital Finance Ltd, the same judge went further, treating the need for investigation as a “free standing ground”.10 Smellie CJ (as he then was) in GFN Corporation Ltd at first instance endorsed the ground, relying on English authorities and treating it as “already recognised in Cayman law.”11

The ground was subsequently accepted or applied in ICP Strategic Credit Income Fund Ltd,12 Washington Special Opportunity Fund, Inc,13 Madera Technology Fund (CI), Ltd,14 and Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd.15 In Madera, Richards J noted that “it is accepted that the need for an investigation can be a free-standing basis for the making of a winding up order on the just and equitable ground.”

A contrary academic view was advanced by Derek French, who argued in Applications to Wind Up Companies that “[a] need to investigate a company’s affairs does not in itself justify winding up on a contributory’s petition” and that the ground “may be sufficient on a public interest petition” but not otherwise.16

However, appellate endorsement proved elusive. When GFN reached the Court of Appeal, Chadwick P expressly left the point open, stating that the Court “heard no argument on that question” and that “it can await further consideration by this court when the need arises.”17

What little appellate attention the point did receive came obliquely. In Asia Private Credit Fund, Field JA observed in a footnote that the just and equitable ground could be relied on where there was a need for an investigation into a company’s affairs, citing Smellie CJ’s first-instance decision in GFN.18 In Aubit International, Doyle J observed that Asia Private Credit Fund provided “some appellate support, albeit by way of a footnote (footnote 9) and perhaps without the benefit of full argument”.19 The question therefore remained open at appellate level.

What Did the Court of Appeal Decide in Re PetroSaudi International?

Re PetroSaudiInternational concerned an appeal by Mr Tarek Obaid, sole director of the parent company of PetroSaudi International Ltd (referred to as PSI) against a winding-up order made ex parte by Kawaley J on 6 May 2025 and Doyle J’s subsequent refusal to set it aside. The proceedings arose from allegations relating to the 1MDB fraud. The appellant complained, among other things, that the judge below had erred in finding that the need for an investigation constituted a separate ground for making the winding up order.20

Field JA comprehensively reviewed of the authorities, tracing the Cayman first-instance decisions from Paradigm and Parmalat through GFN, ICP, Washington Special, Madera, and Baosheng. He examined the English authorities upon which the Cayman judges had relied, devoting particular attention to Chadwick J’s reasoning in Bell Group and the nineteenth-century decisions in Krasnapolsky and Crigglestone.

In dealing with the contrary academic view expressed by French, the Court did not expressly consider the cases relied on by French as supporting the contention that a need to investigate a company’s affairs does not in itself justify winding up on a contributory’s petition. It did, however, consider the two cases cited by French as being contrary to his position.21 In Re Berlin Great Market and Abattoirs Co, Lord Romilly made a compulsory order because the allegations about the directors’ dealings with the company’s assets plainly required investigation, and because allowing a voluntary winding up would have left those directors in control of it.22In Re Manchester and Liverpool Transport Co Ltd, Byrne J relied on Vaughan Williams J’s dictum in Krasnapolsky, holding that if the circumstances suggested an investigation would be likely to turn out to the advantage of the unsecured creditors, “that alone is sufficient ground for making a compulsory order”.23 Field JA’s conclusion at paragraph 174 rests on both cases.

Situating the question within the modern framework, Field JA observed that the era of fixed, exhaustive categories under the just and equitable clause “has had its day” and that a more flexible interpretation is now the established approach, as recently confirmed by the Privy Council in Aquapoint.24

The Court’s conclusion, set out at paragraph 174, is of considerable significance:

Given the approach adopted in Aquapoint based on Lord Wilberforce’s judgment in Westbourne Galleries and in light of the several English authorities in which winding up orders on the just and equitable ground have been made to enable investigations to be conducted for the benefit of unsecured creditors … I find that the Cayman Islands courts have and have had at all material times jurisdiction to make winding up orders on the just and equitable ground where there was good evidence that unsecured creditors would benefit from an investigation and the petitioners involved had standing to seek a winding up order under section 94 (1) of the Act.25

Importantly, Field JA was careful to articulate safeguards. At paragraph 175, he stressed that the need for an investigation “cannot be deployed to escape the necessity of establishing standing to present a petition where there are difficulties in demonstrating that the petitioner is a creditor or a contingent creditor or a prospective creditor.”26 The ground therefore does not lower the threshold for bringing a petition; it supplements the available bases for a winding-up order once standing is properly established.

While the respondent succeeded on this point, the appeal was allowed on other grounds. The Court held that the ex parte winding-up order was a nullity and set it aside. The pronouncement on the investigative ground is therefore technically obiter dictum. Nevertheless, it represents a considered and authoritative statement by the Court of Appeal, delivered after full argument and detailed analysis, and is accordingly of the highest persuasive authority.

What Does This Mean for Practitioners?

Re PetroSaudiInternational marks a watershed in the development of the Cayman Islands’ just and equitable winding-up jurisdiction. For over two decades, a consistent body of first-instance authority had recognised the need for investigation as a free-standing ground, yet the point remained formally unresolved at appellate level. The Court of Appeal’s judgment removes that uncertainty.

The decision is significant in several respects. First, it settles the question that Chadwick P expressly left open in GFN and that Doyle J deferred in Seahawk. Second, it tests Derek French’s contrary academic opinion and finds it unpersuasive. Third, it anchors the investigative ground firmly within the modern, flexible approach to the just and equitable clause endorsed by Lord Wilberforce in Ebrahimi and the Privy Council in Aquapoint. Fourth, it articulates clear safeguards (incl. standing, evidence of creditor benefit, and judicial discretion) that prevent the ground from being misused as a vehicle for speculative or abusive petitions.

Practitioners advising stakeholders of Cayman Islands companies may now rely with confidence on the investigative ground as a basis for seeking a just and equitable winding-up order, provided that the statutory requirements for standing are met and that there is good evidence that an investigation would benefit other stakeholders. Equally, those advising companies faced with such petitions should recognise that the ground is established but bounded: the Court of Appeal has made clear that it is not a shortcut around the requirements of standing or proof.

The debate, for practical purposes, is closed.

Conyers has acted in many of the leading cases in this area (e.g. Seahawk, Thalassa, Virginia Solution, Torchlight Fund and many others). The team has succeeded in both obtaining winding up orders and defending petitions brought on the just and equitable basis up to Privy Council level. Please contact the authors or your usual Conyers contact for more information.

Footnotes